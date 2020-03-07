Notes: Gibson 'on track'; Woodward on video

PHOENIX -- The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the third inning against Rangers starter Kyle Gibson on Saturday afternoon. Gibson escaped by getting Orlando Arcia to ground into an inning-ending double play. Rangers fans should get used to that. Over the past six years, Gibson has forced

Gibson escaped by getting Orlando Arcia to ground into an inning-ending double play. Rangers fans should get used to that. Over the past six years, Gibson has forced opponents to ground into 136 double plays -- the most by any Major League pitcher.

“Definitely glad those haven’t left me,” Gibson said. “I feel really confident in those situations that I can get out of them. Definitely like to see those happen early on in spring.”

So far Gibson has to like everything that has happened to him this spring. He threw three more scoreless innings against the Brewers in the Rangers' 11-2 victory at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

After he was done there, Gibson threw another 15 pitches in the bullpen as he continues to build up for Opening Day. There were concerns that Gibson might need more time than the other four starters because of his season-long battle with E. coli and ulcerative colitis while with the Twins.

But right now, with three more starts to go in the spring, Gibson is showing he’ll be ready to take his first turn through the rotation. His weight is up to 210 pounds and his body is feeling good.

“I would say he is on track for sure,” manager Chris Woodward said. “Probably a start behind. He is only going three [innings] while [other starters] are going four. If he keeps up this pace, he’ll be ready for Opening Day. We have to see where he is. He is trying to prove he is going to be fine for Opening Day.

“As far as being on the roster, I’m not going to say one way or another. We wanted to be careful and make sure there wasn’t any setbacks. We are not going to rush him. But everything up to this point is on track or ahead of where we thought it would be. We thought there might be some possible setbacks, not feel great or not bounce back after pitching. We haven’t seen that.”

Gibson came into camp determined to be ready for Opening Day and not be ruled out before he had a chance to prove himself.

“Last year, with the E. coli conversation I had, it was said early that I was not going to be ready that first time through the rotation,” Gibson said. “Kind of frustrated me a little bit, early February not really giving me a chance to prove I was ready.

“This year going into it, I let them know, 'Listen, I would like to be on a plan for that first time through the rotation and we can always adjust it.' But if I plan to miss that first time through the rotation, it’s going to be harder to speed up and be ready.”

Woodward OK with proposed video ban

The Rangers rely heavily on video as a teaching and coaching tool. But Woodward said he would not be opposed to the use of video being banned during games.

“I’m somewhat happy, if that makes sense, that we can’t use video during the game,” Woodward said. “If everybody can’t use it then it just places the priority on having more preparation before games. And I think where our guys are right now, I’d say our guys are just as good, if not better, than what I’ve witnessed in the past before games. It’s not going to be hard for us.”

There have been discussions between the Commissioner’s Office and the Major League Baseball Players Association about not allowing video in the clubhouse. The subject has come up in the wake of the Astros' use of video in illegally stealing opposing teams’ signs.

“I think it’s cool our guys will be on the bench more and we’ll talk about the game more,” Woodward said. “There will be more dialogue in-game. We have to pick up things in-game as opposed to going to see if that pitch was a strike or that was a ball.”

Rangers' beat:

• Isiah Kiner-Falefa, starting at third base, was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run on Saturday against the Brewers. He is now 11-for-19 with four home runs and eight RBIs in his last eight games.

• Right-hander Luke Farrell pitched two scoreless innings against the Brewers, giving him five scoreless outings this spring.

• Outfielder Henry Ramos was returned to Minor League camp Saturday. He is a 10-year Minor Leaguer who has never reached the Major Leagues. He was signed for Triple-A depth.

• Left-hander Joe Palumbo, sidelined with a sore right heel, has been cleared to resume full throwing again.

He said it

“We were coming back from our second vacation in five years. As soon as we landed in Miami, my agent texted me, basically told me the news. I really didn’t believe it. Obviously, I was surprised. It was the last thing I was thinking about coming back vacation.”

-- Reliever Nick Goody on how he learned this offseason he had been claimed on waivers by the Rangers from the Indians.

Up next

Right-hander Jordan Lyles makes his second start for the Rangers when they host the Dodgers at 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday in Surprise. Right-handed relievers Cody Allen, who is trying to win a spot in the bullpen, and Jesse Chavez are also scheduled to pitch. Los Angeles will start left-hander Julio Urías.