Mariners name Torgerson head athletic trainer

SEATTLE -- Kyle Torgerson, an assistant athletic trainer for the D-backs in 2019, has been hired as the Mariners' new head athletic trainer. Torgerson, 33, grew up in Edmonds, Wash., and played two spring seasons of baseball at Bellevue Community College from 2006-07 before earning his bachelor’s degree in physiology

SEATTLE -- Kyle Torgerson, an assistant athletic trainer for the D-backs in 2019, has been hired as the Mariners' new head athletic trainer.

Torgerson, 33, grew up in Edmonds, Wash., and played two spring seasons of baseball at Bellevue Community College from 2006-07 before earning his bachelor’s degree in physiology from the University of Washington in ’09.

He went on to receive his master’s degree in athletic training from Weber State in 2012 and has spent the past seven years in the D-backs organization, where he was the Minor League manual performance coordinator from 2012-15, the Minor League medical coordinator from 2015-18 and the Major League assistant athletic trainer last season.

Torgerson will oversee Seattle's Major League training staff, with Rob Nodine remaining as senior athletic trainer and Matt Toth returning as assistant athletic trainer. Physical therapist Ryan Bitzel and director of performance training James Clifford will also return in their same positions, while Dr. Ed Khalfayan remains the director of medical services.

Rick Griffin, who retired after 35 years as the club’s head athletic trainer in 2017, will continue working in an advisory role and doing some administrative duties as the "trainer emeritus."

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.