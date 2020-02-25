Speedy Taveras catching Rangers' attention

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Rangers believe they have an elite defensive center fielder in camp.

They see Leody Taveras , 21, as a guy who could one day win a Gold Glove Award in center. They see a guy good enough defensively to be in the Majors right now.

So why not right now?

“He still has a lot of growth from the offensive side,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “Obviously we think very highly of him. Talent is off the charts. I have a feeling it’s going to come faster just because of his commitment. I love the way he plays the game. He’s got an edge to him. Intriguing guy. I think he can make an impact pretty soon.”

The Rangers have been waiting for that impact ever since Taveras signed on July 2, 2015 for a $2.1 million bonus out of the Dominican. He was 16 and considered one of the best athletes in the 2015 international class. By 2017-18, he was the Rangers No. 1 prospect, No. 54 in the Top 100 overall according to MLB Pipeline and playing in the 2017 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

• Taveras named to Pipeline's All-Defense Team

Last season, he ranked fifth in the Rangers' organization, but had fallen out of MLB Pipeline’s overall Top 100. The switch-hitting Taveras hasn’t developed as quickly with the bat as he has with he glove. He is hitting .260/.323/.358 in four Minor League seasons, but great defense alone does not maintain top prospect status.

General manager Jon Daniels said Taveras may be the victim of “prospect fatigue,” much like pitcher Martín Pérez as he came up through the Rangers system.

“When you are a high-profile signing at age 16 and if you are not dominating like Juan Soto, 21-22 years [old] and a superstar, that doesn’t mean [that] if you’re not, then you are not a good player,” Daniels said. “Sometimes you get a little bit of prospect fatigue with guys who have been around a few years and haven’t broken through yet. We are still very high on Leody.”

The Rangers have challenged Taveras from the beginning. One year after being signed out of the Dominican, he was playing against college Draft picks in the short-season Class A Northwest League. He moved to Class A Hickory in 2017 and, at age 18, was the third youngest player in the South Atlantic League.

"I never looked how old anybody is,” Taveras said. “I just go out and learn from the older people and do the best I can. It has never bothered me. All the hard work I’ve put in out there and in my career has paid off. I just let my talent go.”

Hitting coach Luis Ortiz said Taveras has the perfect swing to be a successful hitter.

“I told him that in a few years, every kid in the Dominican is going to be copying his swing,” Ortiz said. “He just needs experience and better posture. But he is working at it.”

The speed is more prevalent than the power. He has 89 stolen bases and 28 triples against just 19 home runs over four Minor League seasons. He also has 365 strikeouts against 177 walks in 470 career games.

“I’m working on the contact thing, not worried about more power,” Taveras said. “Just good contact. The power will come.”

Taveras made it to Double-A Frisco last season, the biggest jump for a Minor League player. That’s where the true prospects start separating themselves, and Taveras was not overmatched, hitting .265/.320/.375 in 65 games.

He must continue to make progress. Nick Solak is getting a chance to play center this spring and the Rangers see converted infielder Eli White also possessing the skills to be an everyday Major League center fielder. Coming up behind him are Steele Walker, acquired from the White Sox for Nomar Mazara, and Bubba Thompson, the Rangers' No. 1 Draft pick in 2017.

The Rangers will get a better read on Taveras’ offensive progress this spring. Taveras has the defensive skill to play center field in Arlington, but offense will determine how quickly he will get there.

“I am enjoying the process of everything,” Taveras said. “It has taken a long time to get to big league camp but I couldn’t be more excited. My dreams are finally coming true.”