Severino has successful Tommy John surgery

Luis Severino underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Thursday, the team announced. An existing bone chip in his right elbow was also removed during the procedure, which was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

General manager Brian Cashman had delivered the news on Tuesday that Severino would need the season-ending surgery. His issues date back to the 2019 ALCS, when he mentioned discomfort in his right forearm while receiving routine treatment following a Game 3 start against Houston. Although Severino indeed would have been on the mound if the Yankees had forced Game 7, he continued to experience discomfort during the offseason, especially when throwing his changeup.

Two trips from the Dominican Republic to New York for MRIs revealed no significant concerns, but he again complained of an issue last week after tossing changeups on flat ground, prompting team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad to organize what was intended to be a three-day battery of tests in New York.