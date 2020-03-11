Note: Urías to debut; pair vies for No. 5 spot

PHOENIX -- Luis Urías is ready to take the field in a Brewers uniform for the first time. The 22-year-old shortstop will make his spring debut in Thursday’s split-squad game against the D-backs at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. Urías underwent surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his

The 22-year-old shortstop will make his spring debut in Thursday’s split-squad game against the D-backs at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. Urías underwent surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his left hand in late January, after he was traded from San Diego to Milwaukee on Nov. 27.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Urías is right on time in his recovery and that this was about when the club expected him to get into Cactus League action. He added that Urías has been pushing to get into a game after he started taking live batting practice Sunday.

“I’m glad he’s back on the field, he’s thrilled to be back on the field,” Counsell said. “When you get traded and then you have to wait, I think that’s probably, from his perspective, it’s been a little more frustrating even. I’m excited for him.”

Over the last two seasons with the Padres, Urías batted .221/.318/.331 with six home runs and 29 RBIs in 83 games. This year, Urías is likely to get playing time in the infield for the Brewers, although it’s unclear how much he’ll play or at which positions.

Urías may also not be ready for Opening Day, although Counsell doesn’t anticipate his recovery to drag deep into the season.

“We’ll just see when we get to the end if we feel like we got him enough prep time,” Counsell said. “We’re tight. We’re a little tight, especially for a young player. He’s been off for a pretty good amount of time.”

Peralta, Burnes slated to make team

With left-hander Eric Lauer sidelined by a left shoulder impingement, right-handers Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes are battling for the No. 5 spot in the Brewers’ rotation. However, Counsell said on Wednesday that both hurlers are in line to make the team.

One will be in the rotation and the other will head to the bullpen, not the Minors.

“We know Freddy is somewhere on the team, I can tell you that. And I could tell you that Corbin is somewhere on the team,” Counsell said. “But how we deploy them is yet to be determined. … Basically, because we’re down one starter, I think that changes the equation there.”

Burnes is having a terrific spring after a tough 2019 season. He’s allowed only one run over 10 Cactus League innings and has struck out 13. Peralta has also pitched well, as he entered Wednesday’s start vs. the Dodgers with a 3.52 ERA over three spring starts spanning 7 2/3 innings.

Although Peralta and Burnes likely won’t both be starting games for the Crew to open the year, Counsell reiterated that situations can change due to injuries and he knows both will factor into the club’s rotation plans in 2020.

“Corbin Burnes is going to start games for the Milwaukee Brewers this year, I’m very confident in that. Freddy Peralta is going to start games for us,” Counsell said. “We’re going to need nine to 10 players to start games for us at some point during the season.”

Injury updates

• Lauer (left shoulder impingement) played catch on Wednesday, marking the first time he had done so since being shut down following his start on March 1. Counsell said if all goes well, Lauer will continue to play catch.

“We’ve got to get him symptom-free,” Counsell said. “We’ve been strengthening for about a week.”

• Right-hander Devin Williams returned to the mound vs. the Dodgers after getting a few days off due to what Counsell called “dead arm.” Williams hadn’t been throwing, but Counsell said it was “nothing serious.”

• Right-hander Ray Black (back soreness) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and is scheduled to pitch in a Minor League game on Friday. He resumed playing catch on Monday after not pitching in a Cactus League game since March 1.

Up next

The Brewers are set to play a pair of split-squad games on Thursday. They’ll host the Rockies at 3:05 p.m. CT at American Family Fields of Phoenix and travel to take on the D-backs at 3:10 p.m. CT at Salt River Fields.

Right-hander Josh Lindblom is scheduled to start against Colorado. He has a 5.40 ERA in four spring games (two starts), allowing six runs over 10 innings with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Watch the game against the Rox live on MLB.TV.

Left-hander Brett Anderson is set to face Arizona. He has 6.35 ERA through three Cactus League starts, allowing five runs (four earned) in 5 2/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Listen to the game against the D-backs live on Gameday Audio.

Jake Rill is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Phoenix. Follow him on Twitter @JakeDRill.