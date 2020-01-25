Crew brings Urías to US for wrist evaluation

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers shortstop candidate Luis Urías has traveled to the U.S. for evaluation of a left wrist injury after discomfort ended his winter season in Mexico. Urías, acquired by Milwaukee in a pre-Thanksgiving trade with the Padres, was slashing .288/.400/.458 for Obregon when he reported soreness in his wrist

Urías, acquired by Milwaukee in a pre-Thanksgiving trade with the Padres, was slashing .288/.400/.458 for Obregon when he reported soreness in his wrist and immediately stopped playing. The Brewers helped secure a visa for Urías to travel to the U.S. for a full examination.

“We should have more answers by the middle of next week,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said.

The Brewers planned to have Urías compete with incumbent shortstop Orlando Arcia during Spring Training. Both players are former top prospects coming off disappointing 2019 seasons, with Urías posting a .655 OPS in 249 plate appearances for the Padres and Arcia a .633 OPS in 546 plate appearances -- worst in the Majors among hitters who qualified for the batting title.

“We’re certainly going to give Urías every shot to prove he can play shortstop for us,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said at the Winter Meetings. “That’s why we traded for him. We also have Orlando Arcia.”

Brewers position players report to camp on Feb. 17.