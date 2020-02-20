Notes: MadBum wakes up Peralta in BP session

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- David Peralta was warned. Before the D-backs outfielder stepped in against Madison Bumgarner for a batting practice session on Thursday, the veteran left-hander cautioned Peralta that this was his first time facing hitters this spring, so don’t dig in too deep. The first pitch that Bumgarner threw

Before the D-backs outfielder stepped in against Madison Bumgarner for a batting practice session on Thursday, the veteran left-hander cautioned Peralta that this was his first time facing hitters this spring, so don’t dig in too deep.

The first pitch that Bumgarner threw Peralta, a left-handed hitter, was a slider away. The next was a fastball that got away from Bumgarner and sailed up and in, sending Peralta sprawling to the dirt.

“I did not mean to do that,” Bumgarner said.

Peralta did a few pushups before jumping back in the box, which drew a laugh from Bumgarner.

“I was trying to show him, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not scared,’” Peralta said before adding, “I got scared, though.”

Other than nearly hitting Peralta, Bumgarner was as happy as he could be this early in spring camp with the way things went.

“I know it’s going to be midseason form first time out there, but I would like for it to be, so it’s always disappointing,” Bumgarner said. “But on the other hand, it feels good to get out there, see some hitters, face some hitters, guys swinging. Feel and stuff is not quite there, but it’s normal for this time of year. Arm felt good, body felt good. That’s really what I’m trying to take away from it right now, at this point anyway.”

Bumgarner’s arm angle and slingshot delivery can be difficult for hitters, especially lefties, to pick up.

“I’m glad that I don’t have to face him during the season now that he’s on our side,” Peralta said.

Speaking of Bumgarner

Throughout most of his Giants career, Bumgarner had Buster Posey as his catcher, but he said he is fine with throwing to multiple catchers in a given season, and he doesn’t need manager Torey Lovullo to pair him up with the same one each start.

“Whatever gives us the best chance to win,” Bumgarner said. “That’s it. Obviously [Posey and I] had a good thing going, shoot we’d been together so long. But I’ve thrown to a lot of other catchers during my career with the Giants so I don’t think that’s any concern really.”

When Zack Greinke pitched with the D-backs, Lovullo felt it helped Greinke’s comfort level to have the same catcher for each of his starts. It’s something the manager plans on discussing with Bumgarner just to make sure.

Young excited

Lefty Alex Young is scheduled to start for the D-backs in Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Rockies.

It’s something Young has been looking forward to ever since pitching coach Matt Herges let him know earlier this month.

“I was excited, I was fired up,” Young said. “I told [Mike] Leake when I threw my live batting practice session two days ago, ‘I think I’m more nervous for this than I was for my big league debut.’ Getting the first one out of the way every year is big. You get butterflies.”

Pay attention

The drills players go through this time of the spring can get monotonous, but veteran Edwin Jackson cautions his younger teammates not to sleepwalk through them.

It’s wisdom that the 36-year-old has picked up over his 17-year big league career.

“It can get old if you let your mind take you there,” Jackson said. “Or you can look at it as these are the small plays that win or lose games that people mess up on a daily basis. You see it in games. You’ve seen it in the World Series or the playoffs. It’s the small things that can trip you up. It’s a necessity.”