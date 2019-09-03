This NL Central team entered Mad-Bum fray
The Madison Bumgarner market is beginning to take shape, with one executive predicting that the left-hander will sign prior to next week’s Winter Meetings in San Diego. And while several clubs have been linked to Bumgarner, including the Twins, Reds, White Sox and Braves, a source told MLB.com that a
The
And while several clubs have been linked to Bumgarner, including the Twins, Reds, White Sox and Braves, a source told MLB.com that a new potential bidder could be entering the fray: the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals have already brought back
Bumgarner is widely expected to land a deal worth at least $100 million, especially after Zack Wheeler received a five-year contract worth $118 million on Wednesday.