MadBum on second start: 'Plenty of positives'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After his first spring start, D-backs lefty Madison Bumgarner was surprised he felt as good as he did. Bumgarner’s second start, which came in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Indians, was more like he remembered spring starts going.

“Unfortunately, it’s right on time with my Spring Trainings,” Bumgarner said.

Bumgarner gave up five runs (four earned) on four hits over 2 2/3 innings of work at Salt River Fields. Three of the runs came on a homer by Francisco Lindor.

“I didn’t feel bad today,” Bumgarner said. “But I could tell it was the second start of spring. It’s good to get a little pressure put on you and get put in some situations that aren’t so easy, and facing good hitters, too. I got to pitch from the stretch a little bit. It’s obviously nice to avoid the stretch, but at this point it’s good to be in that situation. Plenty of positives I could take out of today.”

The D-backs and Bumgarner are not concerned with his spring results. Instead, he wants to get up close to 100 pitches in his second-to-last start and get into the sixth or seventh inning so that he can be ready for Opening Day.

Changing it up

Bumgarner said he threw four or five changeups in the outing. It’s a pitch that he would like to have become a weapon for him this season.

“I’ve been working on it a lot,” he said. “I’ve worked on it a lot in the past, too. It’s always been a tougher pitch for me. There are sometimes I go out there and I’ve got it, and it’s pretty easy, and then a lot of times it’s not. I’m trying to kind of bridge that gap where it’s more consistent.”

Good one for Young

Alex Young, who is battling for a spot on the pitching staff, was impressive. The left-hander, who allowed three runs over two innings in his first spring outing, tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Indians.

“It felt like pace-wise it was way better,” Young said. “There were a couple of pitches that I kind of got away with, but overall, I felt really good, though. Everything was working.”

Young could find his way into the rotation if Mike Leake’s left wrist doesn’t heal in time to open the regular season. He also could make the team as a second lefty in the bullpen.

Speaking of pitching

Closer Archie Bradley was dominant in his one inning of work. The right-hander did not allow a hit, and of the nine pitches he threw, eight were strikes.

“Archie was really good,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “Just powering through his outing. It’s landing pitches. It’s all set up with fastball command. He’s throwing the ball real good.”

Where are the wins?

The loss was the eighth straight for the D-backs, who fell to 2-9 on the spring, while the offense managed just five hits. Over those eight games, they’ve scored a total of 22 runs.

“Nothing of any real concern at this point,” Lovullo said. “I think the passes and the bat speed, and the swings are improving. We’ve just got to shrink up the zone a little bit. I think it’s a process that these guys walk through that takes a little bit of time and that might be the last step. I’d like to see us offer at less balls out of the zone, but I know that’s hard to do right now at this time of year.”

Up next

Right-hander Robbie Ray will make his second Cactus League start and third of the spring at 1:05 p.m. MST on Thursday when the D-backs face the Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Ray's last appearance came against a Japanese collegiate team in a backfield game last week. Taylor Clarke and J.B. Bukauskas are also scheduled to pitch for Arizona. Listen on Gameday Audio.