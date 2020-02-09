Manny Ramirez might be playing baseball in ... Italy

Italy has had its share of accomplishments over its long history: The rise of the Roman Empire, the publication of Dante's Divine Comedy, Michelangelo's painting on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. And now, the country might soon be able to add another moment to its impressive resume: The signing

And now, the country might soon be able to add another moment to its impressive resume: The signing of Manny Ramirez.

The Gazetta Di Parma, Italy's oldest newspaper, recently reported that the former All-Star outfielder is in negotiations to play for Parma Baseball Club -- one of the most successful teams in the Serie A1 Italian league. Manny also seems willing to forgo being paid in money, instead asking for cars, Italian villas and free air travel. (Unlimited pasta hasn't been mentioned as part of the deal, but it wouldn't surprise us).

Manny was a 12-time All-Star during his 19-year MLB career -- winning two World Series, hitting 555 home runs and starring in one of the greatest relays the game of baseball has even seen. He's since made very memorable stops in the Chinese Professional Baseball League and with Japan's Kochi Fighting Dogs.

Let's hope the two sides can agree on a contract because if there's one thing the world needs right now, it is absolutely 47-year-old Manny Ramirez playing professional baseball in Italy.