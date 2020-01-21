Marcell Ozuna signs 1-year deal with Braves

The Braves made a big addition to their lineup on Tuesday night, signing free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $18 million contract. Ozuna helps Atlanta compensate for the loss of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who recently left as a free agent to sign with the Twins. Joining an outfield

Ozuna helps Atlanta compensate for the loss of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who recently left as a free agent to sign with the Twins. Joining an outfield mix that also includes Ronald Acuña Jr., Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis, and others, Ozuna should hit in the middle of the Braves’ lineup in 2020.

The 29-year-old right-handed slugger hit .241/.328/.472 (107 OPS+) for the Cardinals last season, bashing 29 home runs to go with 89 RBIs. Notably for Atlanta, he ranked among the Major League leaders in hard-hit rate (49.2 percent), according to Statcast, producing expected numbers that were well above his actual production.

That could portend a rebound for Ozuna, whose best season came with the Marlins in 2017, when he hit .312/.376/.548 (149 OPS+) with 37 homers and 124 RBIs, winning a National League Silver Slugger Award.

On the other hand, Ozuna’s defense will be a question mark as he heads to Atlanta. He dropped to -8 Outs Above Average in 2019, one of the lowest marks among MLB outfielders.

Because Ozuna declined the Cardinals’ $17.8 million qualifying offer at the beginning of the offseason, the Braves will forfeit their third-highest selection in the 2020 MLB Draft. The Cardinals will receive a compensation pick after Competitive Balance Round B.

Should Ozuna have a bounce-back season, the one-year deal will allow him to return to free agency next offseason, when he will be ineligible to receive a qualifying offer, and therefore will not be tied to Draft-pick compensation. That could help him score a bigger deal heading in 2021.