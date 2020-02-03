Mariners ink Marco Gonzales through 2024

SEATTLE -- A Mariners team that has undergone considerable turnover in recent years made a move to secure Marco Gonzales well into the future on Monday as the club's top starting pitcher agreed to a four-year contract extension that locks him up through at least 2024. Gonzales already was under

SEATTLE -- A Mariners team that has undergone considerable turnover in recent years made a move to secure Marco Gonzales well into the future on Monday as the club's top starting pitcher agreed to a four-year contract extension that locks him up through at least 2024.

Gonzales already was under contract for $1 million for the upcoming 2020 season and would have been arbitration eligible the following three seasons before hitting free agency in 2024. His new deal goes from 2021-24, plus a team option for '25.

Per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed, but MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reports that Gonzales is guaranteed $30 million in the four years from 2021-24 and could reach $45 million with the option.

Gonzales -- who turns 28 on Feb. 16 -- took over as Seattle’s No. 1 starter last year and went 16-13 with a 3.99 ERA in 34 starts while throwing a career-high 203 innings.

“Since joining the Mariners, Marco has been a model of consistency, quietly ranking among the most productive starting pitchers in the AL,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “His presence, competitiveness, preparation and leadership make him a key part of our future.”

The former Gonzaga University standout will finish this season in the final year of a two-year, $1.9 million deal he signed prior to the 2019 season. That contract was unusual at the time, given Gonzales wasn’t slated to start his arbitration years until ’21 and thus could have been paid the MLB minimum of about $555,000 in 2019 and ’20.

But the Mariners came to an agreement on Gonzales’ previous contract after the southpaw agreed to drop a grievance over his Major League service time that carried over from his time with the Cardinals, and now have made a move to secure him for at least four more years as well.

“This is truly an exciting day for me and my family,” Gonzales said in a statement. “We consider the city of Seattle our home, and to be welcomed by the Mariner organization and the fans with such open arms, and now this contract, is a dream come true.

“This organization has a vision for winning a championship and I am honored to be a part of their plans. This will only further motivate me and the passion that I have to compete and win. I do not take their commitment to me lightly, and I will always represent this team and this city with honor and pride.”

Gonzales and Dipoto will discuss the contract further in a news conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT that will be streamed live on Mariners.com.

The Mariners acquired Gonzales from St. Louis in July of 2017 in a trade for outfielder Tyler O’Neill. At the time of his acquisition, Gonzales was in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, and he struggled in 10 late-season outings that year.

But over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder has been the Mariners’ most consistent starter while posting a 29-22 record and 3.99 ERA in 63 starts.

Gonzales is the second player the Mariners have locked up to a long-term deal this offseason, having signed first baseman Evan White -- the No. 58 overall-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline -- to a six-year, $24 million deal in November even though he’s yet to play a Major League game.