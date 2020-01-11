Check out Stroman's unique offseason workout

It appears Marcus Stroman's offseason workout plan has gotten quite creative. Saturday’s area of focus? Stability, evidently. The Mets right-hander posted a video on Twitter of himself doing a bear crawl down the street -- all while balancing a glass of wine on his back.

It appears Marcus Stroman 's offseason workout plan has gotten quite creative. Saturday’s area of focus? Stability, evidently.

The Mets right-hander posted a video on Twitter of himself doing a bear crawl down the street -- all while balancing a glass of wine on his back.

Stability god. Proper bear crawl while balancing some vintage vino placed on a valslide. Proximal stability equals distal mobility! 🍷 #HDMH pic.twitter.com/qOJij1y6vL — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 11, 2020

“Proximal stability equals distal mobility,” Stroman wrote in his tweet, referencing how important his core strength and stability is to his throwing motion.

His unique workout choice caught the attention of a few fellow athletes, including Marlins Minor Leaguer Sterling Sharp and former big leaguer Adam Jones, who weighed in on Twitter to show their approval of the exercise. Sharp sarcastically called Stroman a "show off," to which Stroman responded by inviting the 24-year-old to train with him next offseason. Indians right-hander Aaron Civale got in on the fun at that point, tweeting: "And just like that, I lose my offseason workout partner #smh"

And just like that, I lose my offseason workout partner #smh — Aaron Civale (@AaronCivale) January 11, 2020

Stroman has been sharing plenty of his offseason workout routines with fans on social media. On Thursday, he posted a different video, playing catch and working on specifics of his pitches outside his offseason home.