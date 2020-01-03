Mariners Care Community Tour set to begin

SEATTLE -- The 2020 Mariners Care Community Tour will hit the road on Monday for the start of a three-week tour of Washington cities, with top starter Marco Gonzales and promising second-base prospect Shed Long among the players who’ll be taking part. Several players and broadcasters will appear in each

Several players and broadcasters will appear in each community, along with the Mariner Moose, as the group visits elementary schools and Boys & Girls Clubs to deliver the DREAM Team message. There are also free autograph and photo sessions open to the public in numerous stops along the way.

The first public autograph sessions are Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. PT at the Yakima Valley SunDome and Tuesday from 4-5:15 p.m. at the Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee. Reliever Matt Festa and catcher/first baseman Austin Nola will be the players at those events, along with veteran broadcaster Rick Rizzs.

Gonzales and utility man Dylan Moore will then join Festa, Nola and Rizzs in Spokane on Wednesday from 4:15-5:45 p.m. at the Warehouse Performance Center for an autograph session and MLB Pitch, Hit & Run exhibition for kids 14 and under.

Further autograph sessions are set for Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. at Whitman College’s Cordiner Hall in Walla Walla and Friday, Jan. 10, from 4:15-5:45 p.m. at Columbia Basin College’s Gjerde Center in Pasco. Festa, Moore and Nola will be joined by broadcaster Bill Krueger at those two events.

The second week of the tour begins Monday, Jan. 13, from 4:30-6 p.m. at Lower Columbia College’s Myklebust Gymnasium, with Long, reliever Brandon Brennan and broadcaster Dave Sims. That same group moves to Vancouver, Wash., on Wednesday, Jan. 15, for an autograph session and MLB Pitch, Hit & Run exhibition from 4:15-5:45 p.m. at the NW Athletic Center.

Rookie outfielder Braden Bishop will join Long and Sims on Friday, Jan. 17, for an autograph session at Mt. Vernon’s Skagit Valley Family YMCA from 4:30-6 p.m.

The tour concludes with autograph sessions at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Tukwila’s Westfield Southcenter Mariners Team Store on Friday, Jan. 24, with players still to be finalized for those sessions.

Further information and updates are available at Mariners.com.

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.