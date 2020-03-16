More Mariners head home after guidance memo

SEATTLE -- As protocol for handling the suspension of Spring Training camps continues to change, more Mariners players indicated Sunday they’d be heading home instead of remaining at the team’s facility in Peoria, Ariz., while waiting to see when Major League Baseball resumes activities. On Saturday, 47 of 53 players

SEATTLE -- As protocol for handling the suspension of Spring Training camps continues to change, more Mariners players indicated Sunday they’d be heading home instead of remaining at the team’s facility in Peoria, Ariz., while waiting to see when Major League Baseball resumes activities.

On Saturday, 47 of 53 players from the Mariners’ Major League camp told club officials they wanted to remain in Arizona and continue working out in Peoria. But after a new guidance memo from MLB was sent to teams on Saturday night, the updated circumstances left only 28 players choosing to stay in Peoria and that number is expected to dwindle further in the coming days.

The new MLB guidelines regarding how to deal with the coronavirus threat indicated only players on the 40-man roster should be allowed to continue using team facilities, which eliminated 13 Mariners who had remained in camp as non-roster invitees. Other 40-man roster players have also chosen to head home now that it’s been clarified that no formal workouts will be allowed and players are simply free to use the facilities to train on their own.

The Mariners are also allowing a few international players to remain in camp rather than travel out of country.

Per MLB’s guidance, the Mariners are also sending home all their coaches who don’t live in the Phoenix area, which means their entire Major League staff will soon be gone and only some Minor League coaches with local ties remain.

Manager Scott Servais and general manager Jerry Dipoto will continue working out of the Peoria facility for now, but the remainder of the front-office staff has been sent home and will work remotely. The Mariners, like many MLB teams, have also pulled all their scouts off the road.

The remaining staff in Peoria is limited to a handful of employees who live year-round in the Phoenix area, which includes strength and conditioning coach James Clifford, head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson and clubhouse manager Ryan Stiles.

The players who remain in Peoria will be broken into smaller groups in order to minimize contact between each other during informal workouts.

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.