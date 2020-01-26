Kotsay interviews for Astros' manager job

HOUSTON -- Mark Kotsay, a quality control coach with the Oakland A’s who played 17 years in the Major Leagues, interviewed for the Astros’ managerial opening last week in Houston, a source told MLB.com on Sunday. Kotsay, 44, has spent the last four seasons with the A’s, an organization for

HOUSTON -- Mark Kotsay, a quality control coach with the Oakland A’s who played 17 years in the Major Leagues, interviewed for the Astros’ managerial opening last week in Houston, a source told MLB.com on Sunday.

Kotsay, 44, has spent the last four seasons with the A’s, an organization for which the Astros have a lot of respect. He served as bench coach in 2016 before shifting to quality coach for the '17 season. He made his coaching debut with the Padres as hitting coach in '15. Kotsay hasn’t managed at any level but is highly respected in the game and has worked in a variety of roles since his retirement.

The list of candidates the Astros are considering to replace AJ Hinch includes Kotsay, Dusty Baker, Joe Espada, John Gibbons, Buck Showalter, Will Venable, Jeff Banister, Brad Ausmus and Eduardo Pérez. Astros owner Jim Crane said last week he hopes to have a manager in place by Feb. 3.

Kotsay spent 17 seasons in the Major Leagues from 1997-2013 and batted .276 with 127 home runs and 720 RBIs in 1,914 games with the Marlins (1997-2000), Padres (2001-03, ’12-13), A's ('04-07), Braves ('08), Red Sox ('08-09), White Sox ('09-10) and Brewers ('11). He retired following the ’13 season and spent '14 in the Padres’ front office as a special assistant.

Brian McTaggart has covered the Astros since 2004, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow @brianmctaggart on Twitter.