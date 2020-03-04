Who's impressing most at camp for the Crew?
PHOENIX -- Wednesday marked three weeks since Brewers pitchers and catchers reported for Spring Training and three weeks until the eve of Opening Day. In other words, we’re halfway home. It seemed an opportune time to poll players in camps all around baseball about who has stood out this spring.
It seemed an opportune time to poll players in camps all around baseball about who has stood out this spring. In Brewers camp, we posed a simple question to 26 players -- an Opening Day roster’s worth.
Who has most impressed you so far?
We heard 13 different names in response, including one that you won’t find atop a locker in the Major League clubhouse at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
“This is kind of a hard question for me because I haven’t participated much yet,” said
We let players determine their own definition, and an underdog emerged victorious:
Winner: UTIL
Brewers manager Craig Counsell loves a good backstory, and Mathias has it. He’s a long shot for Opening Day with Milwaukee, which added the 25-year-old in a November trade with the Indians before getting similarly-versatile players like
“Mathias has made a pretty big impression,” said All-Star starter
Woodruff was right. Most players mentioned some runners-up after making their selection, and Mathias was almost always one of the players discussed.
“He’s a ballplayer,” said reliever
“Everytime I see him,” said another Brewers reliever,
Added catcher Payton Henry: “I like the way he plays.”
Runners-up: SS
On Arcia: “It’s hard to single out just one, but Arcia is up there as far as being one of the guys who is doing well. He looks like he’s determined to prove something this year. You like to see that fire in his eyes.” --
On Burnes: “I watched Corbin the other day and it was nasty. It was gross. I mean, I know he’s always been gross, but it was really, really good. How last year went, he’s motivated. He’s been chucking it. He’s been disgusting. I was at that game against the Dodgers to watch Woody, Corbin and Clayton Kershaw, and Corbin was nasty.” --
On Rasmussen: “I play catch with him every day. It’s impressive. I’m trying to get a couple miles an hour from him. With the curveball and everything. I think he’s going to be huge.” --
Third place: OF
On Cain: “He looks good. His batting practice is noticeably better than it’s been the last couple of years. I’m serious -- I’m telling you, I’m serious. He looks better, man.” --
On Hiura: “I didn’t really know much about him. We’ve been in the same hitting group for basically the whole camp, so I’ve been watching him. It’s like, ‘Yeah, this guy is a really good hitter.’” --
On Lauer: “Lauer’s been nasty, dude. It’s in, out, slider-slider-slider. First of all, I thought he threw 87 mph. It comes out and he’s sitting [mid-90s]. Two weeks into camp and he’s already got a feel for all of his pitches. Really impressive. It looks to me like he’s in midseason form.” --
On Nottingham: “I think he’s made some pretty good strides as far as his all-around game, his preparation, learning what it takes to contribute at the big-league level and what that demands. I spent a lot of time around him in the offseason [working out at the same gym], and you see he’s grown a lot since last season ended. It’s a noticeable change. You hope he stays on that trajectory.” -- Yelich
Honorable mention: RHP
Bickford, the choice of Brewers lefty
“You know what? I’ve seen Bickford pitch a couple of times and he stands out,” Suter said. “I saw him last year at this time working through some injury stuff, working through some things, and to see how far he’s come from that thanks to the work he put in, I’m so happy for him. I was here for a lot of the summer with him last year. I’m so impressed by his pitching.”
