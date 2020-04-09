Slugger Reynolds calls it a career with 298 HRs

DENVER -- Mark Reynolds, who hit 298 home runs in a 13-year career, announced his retirement on Thursday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. Reynolds last played with the Rockies last season – his second stint and his third season with the club. Reynolds was released on July 26 with

DENVER -- Mark Reynolds , who hit 298 home runs in a 13-year career, announced his retirement on Thursday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

Reynolds last played with the Rockies last season – his second stint and his third season with the club. Reynolds was released on July 26 with a .170 batting average, four home runs and 20 RBIs in 78 games. With the Rockies from 2016-17, he batted .274 with a .354 on-base percentage, 44 home runs and 150 RBIs in 266 games, mostly as the main first baseman.

Reynolds, 36, broke in as a high-risk, high-reward third baseman with the D-backs (2007-09). He led the Major League in strikeouts for three straight seasons (2008-10) including a record 223 in 2009. He also paced the American League with 196 strikeouts in 2011 after moving to the Orioles.

In that record strikeout season of 2009, he homered 44 times and drove in 102 runs while batting .260 -- a figure he didn’t eclipse again until he batted .282 for the Rockies in ’16.

The announcement came as a surprise when interviewers Steve Torre and Danny Kanell asked on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM about his plans for 2020, whether he’s looking to join a team when baseball resumes following the measures taken to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

“I'm retired,” Reynolds said. “Actually, I guess it's breaking news on your show. I haven't really told anybody. I mean, obviously, my family and friends know, but I'm just, with all this going on and everything, I’m really enjoying time with my family. And now it's time for me to move on and find something else to do.”