Relive Miami's 2019 wins on FS Florida

FS Florida announced Wednesday that beginning Thursday it will replay the Marlins’ victories from the 2019 season each day.

The regional television home of the Marlins plans to air a game per day, each starting at noon, through March 31. The game will be shown again the same night, with times varying.

FS Florida is prepared to televise Marlins wins, in chronological order, into April, if necessary.

MLB postponed the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the Marlins’ Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Fla., has been shut down indefinitely.

Opening Day had been scheduled for March 26, against the Phillies at Marlins Park. FS Florida was prepared to televise the 4:10 p.m. ET game.

Until the Marlins are cleared to get back to preparing for the 2020 season, FS Florida will offer fans the opportunity to turn back to the clock and relive Miami's wins from a year ago.

Thus far, FS Florida announced the first 13 broadcasts, in chronological order, that will air daily through March 31.

Up first, at noon Thursday, is the replay of the Marlins’ 7-3 win over the Rockies on March 30, 2019, at Marlins Park.

Reflecting back, that game from a year ago was a group effort, as Miami used a 16-hit attack to post its first win of 2019.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas had two doubles, three hits and three RBIs.

After finishing with six total hits and four runs in their first two games (both losses), the Marlins received contributions up and down the lineup. Lewis Brinson had a double, a single and scored twice, and backup catcher Chad Wallach had a double, a single, a walk and scored a run.

The Marlins followed up their impressive offensive attack by beating the Rockies again on March 31. This time, it was the strong pitching of Sandy Alcantara , who breezed through eight shutout innings, that set the tone.

Fans can catch that game on Friday at noon.

