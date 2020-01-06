Projecting Marlins' 2020 Opening Day roster

MIAMI -- Offensive upgrades and bullpen help have been the Marlins’ top offseason priorities, and the organization took strides to address both areas before New Year's Day. There is still more work to be done before Spring Training opens on Feb. 12 at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in

There is still more work to be done before Spring Training opens on Feb. 12 at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, Fla., but the picture is getting clearer of how the Marlins’ Opening Day roster might shape up.

A majority of the players who grinded their way through the 2019 season, which finished 57-105, project to be part of the '20 club. The big question this year is: When will some of the top prospects make the leap to the big leagues?

Based on the current inventory of players either on the 40-man roster or players already announced as non-roster invitees, MLB.com projects what the Marlins’ 26-man roster might look like entering Spring Training.

Catcher

Locks: Jorge Alfaro , Chad Wallach

Possibilities: Francisco Cervelli , Ryan Lavarnway , B.J. López , Santiago Chávez , Brian Navarreto

Alfaro and Wallach are the only two catchers currently on the 40-man roster, and both had their ups and downs in 2019. That will change as soon as the club announces the free-agent signing of Cervelli, who reached an agreement on a one-year deal during the holiday break. Once that is official, Cervelli will become the expected backup to Alfaro. Acquired from the Phillies in the J.T. Realmuto trade, Alfaro was a workhorse, appearing in 130 games, while hitting .262/.312/.425 with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs. Of concern are his high strikeout rate (33.1 percent) and defensive inconsistencies. Wallach, who made the Opening Day roster in '19 as Alfaro’s backup, dealt with concussion issues that limited him to just 19 games. Wallach projects to open at Triple-A Wichita.

First base

Locks: Jesús Aguilar , Garrett Cooper

Possibilities: Lewin Diaz , Austin Dean

An All-Star with the Brewers in 2018, Aguilar was claimed off waivers from the Rays on Dec. 2. After an inconsistent '19, when he split time with the Brewers and Rays, Aguilar projects as a middle-of-the-lineup threat and the regular first baseman. He recorded 12 homers and 50 RBIs last season, compared to 35 homers and 108 RBIs in Milwaukee the year before. Cooper was Miami’s Opening Day right fielder each of the past two years, but he ended up playing more first base in '19. Durability has been an issue for Cooper, who projects to back up at first base and in the outfield. Díaz, who combined for 27 homers with three Minor League teams in '19, is a left-handed-hitting prospect worth monitoring.

Second base

Locks: Isan Díaz

Possibilities: Jonathan Villar , Gosuke Katoh

After being the understudy to Starlin Castro last year, Díaz projects as the second baseman of the future. Still, he has to win the job in Spring Training, and he will be given every opportunity. If not, Villar, acquired from the Orioles, is an established veteran who can step in. At Triple-A New Orleans, Díaz hit .305 with 26 home runs and 70 RBIs. But in 49 big league games, he batted .173 with five home runs and 23 RBIs. Katoh, a second-round Draft pick of the Yankees in 2013, is a non-roster invitee who might surprise in the spring. He has played all over the infield in the Yankees' system.

Shortstop

Lock: Miguel Rojas

Possibilities: Jonathan Villar , Jon Berti , Jazz Chisholm

Rojas is a veteran presence who has completely bought into what the Marlins are building, so much so that he signed a two-year, $10.25 million contract extension in September. Rojas will make $5.125 million in 2020, after he hit .284 with five home runs and 46 RBIs. Villar had a career year with the Orioles in '19, establishing personal highs for home runs (24) and RBIs (73). Berti could also handle short on occasion. Chisholm, acquired from the D-backs for Zac Gallen, is a power-hitting shortstop option at Double-A Jacksonville, and the general feeling is he will need a full season at Triple-A before he is ready.

Third base

Lock: Jonathan Villar

Possibilities: Brian Anderson , Miguel Rojas

Acquired from the Orioles for lefty pitching prospect Easton Lucas, Villar projects to lead off and play regularly. The question is exactly where. Third base is the likely choice at the start of Spring Training, but if Díaz opens the season at Triple-A Wichita, Villar could be at second and Anderson at third. For now, Villar fits at the hot corner. He appeared in all 162 games with Baltimore last year. Rojas is a fallback, but he primarily is expected to be at shortstop.

Outfield

Locks: Brian Anderson , Harold Ramirez , Lewis Brinson , Magneuris Sierra , Jon Berti , Austin Dean

Possibilities: Corey Dickerson , Monte Harrison , Jesús Sánchez , Garrett Cooper

Before New Year's Day, the Marlins completed their search for a veteran free-agent outfielder by coming to terms with Dickerson, who split time in 2019 with the Pirates and Phillies. Once Dickerson's two-year signing becomes official, he projects as the starting left fielder. Anderson’s '19 season was cut short in late August when he was hit by a pitch and fractured the fifth metacarpal bone in his left hand. With the addition of Villar, Anderson should again split time in right field and at third base. Last year, Anderson appeared in 67 games at third, compared to 55 in right. In his third big league season, he hit .261 with 20 home runs and 66 RBIs, and he was heating up at the time his season ended. It’s time to put up for Brinson, who will get his chance to prove himself in center field. But to secure a roster spot, he has to produce. Last year, Brinson batted .173 with no home runs in 75 games with the Marlins. He also split time in the Minors. Ramirez showed plenty of promise in 119 big league games, and he has played all three outfield spots. Left field makes the most sense for him. Sierra is out of options, so he either makes the club, gets traded or is cut loose. Berti, like Sierra, is a speed option and also can play the infield. Cooper provides the flexibility to play left and right field. Dean is an option to play left and first.

Starting pitchers

Locks: Sandy Alcantara , Caleb Smith , Pablo López , Jordan Yamamoto , Elieser Hernandez

Possibilities: José Ureña , Robert Dugger , Nick Neidert , Jorge Guzman , Sixto Sanchez

Miami’s lone All-Star in 2019, Alcantara made major strides by posting a 3.88 ERA while logging 197 1/3 innings. The hard-throwing right-hander pitched far better than his 6-14 record, and he projects to be the Opening Day starter. Smith was arguably the best starter in the first half, before he went on the injured list with left hip inflammation. He had a 3.50 ERA in the first half, but he wore down in the second with a 5.42 ERA. López missed time with a right shoulder strain that limited him to 21 starts and 111 1/3 innings. Hernandez is an option for the rotation or bullpen. Yamamoto made 15 starts, and the 23-year-old has a chance to win a back-end spot. Ureña, Miami’s Opening Day starter the past two seasons, will be fighting for a roster spot. His role could be in the rotation or relief. The 28-year-old has to show more consistency because prospects like Guzman, Neidert and Sanchez are knocking on the door.

Relievers

Locks: Drew Steckenrider , Jarlin García , Ryne Stanek , Adam Conley , Sterling Sharp , Austin Brice , José Ureña , Yimi García

Possibilities: Jeff Brigham , José Quijada , Brian Moran

Some work still could be done to address the bullpen, but as is, the emphasis on the relief corps has been to find strike-throwers. Steckenrider, limited to 15 appearances due to right elbow inflammation in 2019, is healthy and in line to potentially be the closer. Ureña has a chance to close as well, after a test run toward the end of last season, and lefty Jarlin García was one of the most reliable relievers late in the year. Yimi García, non-tendered by the Dodgers on Dec. 2, is a late-innings addition. Sharp, previously the Nationals’ No. 13 prospect, was claimed in the Rule 5 Draft. He is a multi-innings candidate. Stanek could be used as an opener, setup reliever or perhaps closer, although that didn’t go so well for him in the second half. Conley looks to rebound after a down year.

