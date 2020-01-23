Marlins reveal Captain's Camp, FanFest details

MIAMI -- During the week Derek Jeter was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, it’s fitting that the Marlins are announcing the participants for their prestigious prospect camp established to honor the legacy of the former shortstop commonly called "The Captain." On Thursday, the Marlins revealed the 13

MIAMI -- During the week Derek Jeter was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, it’s fitting that the Marlins are announcing the participants for their prestigious prospect camp established to honor the legacy of the former shortstop commonly called "The Captain."

On Thursday, the Marlins revealed the 13 prospects who will be attending Captain’s Camp, a two-week orientation program that outlines organizational standards, on and off the field.

Jeter, the Marlins' chief executive officer, was a nearly unanimous selection into the Hall of Fame on Tuesday, receiving 396 of 397 possible votes. A 14-time All-Star with the Yankees, Jeter set a standard of professionalism.

Since becoming CEO of the Marlins after the 2017 season, Jeter’s started building a new legacy for himself, as a part-owner and executive of a big league club.

To reflect his values, the Marlins instituted a Captain’s Camp three years ago.

JJ Bleday, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, is among the headliners who will take part in Captain’s Camp. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins’ No. 2 prospect, Bleday is ranked the No. 29 overall prospect in the game.

Also attending are right-handers Evan Fitterer (Miami's No. 21 prospect) and Chris Mokma; lefties Trevor Rogers (No. 8) and Alex Vesia; catcher Cameron Barstad; infielders Nasim Nunez (No. 15) and Nic Ready; and outfielders Peyton Burdick (No. 28), Jerar Encarnación (No. 17), Víctor Víctor Mesa (No. 13), Víctor Mesa Jr. (No. 27) and Kameron Misner (No. 9).

All 13 players heading to Captain’s Camp are also invited to the Marlins' annual FanFest, which is set for Feb. 8 from 3-7 p.m. ET at Marlins Park. At FanFest, the public will have the opportunity to meet, interact and take photos with the Captain’s Camp prospects.

Additionally, each player on the 40-man roster is scheduled to attend FanFest.

To attend FanFest at Marlins Park, fans must claim their complimentary tickets at Marlins.com/FanFest. The event will conclude with Miami’s Best Fireworks Show.

FanFest offers fans the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, including meeting current and former Marlins players, as well as photo opportunities, hitting in batting cages, and participating in clubhouse and dugout tours.

The Marlins open Spring Training with pitchers and catchers workouts on Feb. 12 at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, Fla. Full-squad workouts begin on Feb. 17.

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.