Marlins, Fanatics enter 10-year partnership

MIAMI -- The Marlins have a long-term vision for the franchise’s future, which is to produce a sustainable winning product on the field. As the organization goes about its journey, the merchandise giant Fanatics will be along for the ride.

On Monday, the Marlins announced that the club is entering a 10-year partnership with Fanatics aimed at creating a seamless online and in-ballpark retail experience for fans.

The deal also allows the Marlins to continue to provide unique apparel that is authentic to Miami, as well as the latest versions of jerseys, T-shirts, caps and more.

Beginning in 2020, Fanatics and Nike, Major League Baseball’s new on-field uniform provider, will be providing a significantly expanded selection of authentic collection apparel and fan gear for the team. The products will be readily available across the team’s official online store and all Marlins’ retail locations, which will be re-imagined as part of the new deal.

“Partnering with Fanatics, the industry leader in retail for sports licensed merchandise, will deliver a first-class shopping experience for our fans,” Marlins CRO Adam Jones said in a statement. “The Fanatics partnership builds on our commitment to enhance the ballpark experience and invest in the cost of the fan experience -- through ticket, concession, parking and now merchandise prices. We look forward to working with Fanatics on delivering the best service for both our local and international fanbase and continuing to use retail products as an extension of our Miami Marlins brand.”

Fans will have the same access to merchandise on-line as in stores.

The Marlins open Spring Training at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex on Feb. 12, and on Feb. 8, the annual FanFest will be held at Marlins Park, which provides an opportunity to purchase merchandise and tickets for the 2020 season.

The new apparel deal with Fanatics comes at a time many of the Marlins’ top prospects are getting closer to being big-league ready. So, it’s a matter of time before fans can start purchasing jerseys and related merchandise for players who project to be part of the organization’s future.

At some point in 2020, the organization anticipates the big league promotions of right-handers Sixto Sánchez, ranked by MLB Pipeline as Miami’s No. 1 prospect, as well as Edward Cabrera (No. 6) and Nick Neidert (No. 11).

Outfielders Jesús Sánchez (No. 3), Monte Harrison (No. 5) and first baseman Lewin Díaz, could also be reaching the big leagues in 2020, as might shortstop Jazz Chisholm (No. 4).

This offseason, the Marlins added four veteran position players, who project to play major roles in 2020 – outfielder Corey Dickerson, infielder Jonathan Villar, first baseman Jesús Aguilar and catcher Francisco Cervelli.

And returning from last year are regulars like third baseman/right fielder Brian Anderson, shortstop Miguel Rojas and catcher Jorge Alfaro.

Fanatics, which currently runs e-commerce for the Marlins through its operation of Marlins.com/Shop, will create an omnichannel retail experience for fans, highlighted by the company’s vertical, on-demand manufacturing capabilities which will provide the most timely, high-quality assortment of Marlins products for all members of the family.

“The Marlins’ organization is committed to creating an unforgettable experience for their fans, and we are excited to bring an unprecedented merchandise offering to the team reflective of the passion and fandom showcased in Miami and beyond,” said Gary Gertzog, Fanatics president of business affairs. “Through our new partnership with Nike and MLB, fans will now have access to the broadest assortment of high-quality merchandise ever available, regardless of shopping online, on their phones or at the game.”

