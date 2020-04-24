Marlins to host drive-thru food distributions

MIAMI -- To help assist those in need, the Marlins and the Miami Marlins Foundation are pitching in by hosting a weekly drive-thru food distribution in partnership with Farm Share. The food distributions will be held each Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m. ET, and extend through the month of May

The food distributions will be held each Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m. ET, and extend through the month of May on the east side of Marlins Park in the Humana Lot (1390 NW 6th St., Miami).

About 500 families will receive fresh meals and/or nonperishable items. Recipients must enter the lot by heading east on NW 7th St. and then south on NW 14th Ave.

In addition, the Miami Marlins Foundation is partnering with Performance Kitchen to provide support to families in need from Allapattah, Liberty City, Little Havana and Overtown. Through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, 1,700 meal coupons will be distributed to local children, seniors and impacted working families that will be redeemable at local retailers where Performance Kitchen is sold.

The Miami Marlins and the Miami Marlins Foundation have taken active roles in the South Florida community over the past month, providing assistance during these unprecedented times.

Through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, the Miami Marlins Foundation made a Marlins Impact last week by hosting a food distribution in Liberty City for local families in partnership with Farm Share and Ark of the City, and surprising senior citizens by covering the costs of groceries at select Sedano’s Supermarkets in Little Havana and Hialeah.

Today we made a #marlinsimpact by partnering with @FarmShareFL and Ark of the City to coordinate a ‘Home Plate Meals’ drive- thru food distribution, which helped feed over 500 families in Liberty City to honor Jackie Robinson Day.#Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/hvBWqfxvd5 — Marlins Impact (@MarlinsImpact) April 16, 2020

The Marlins have also worked with partner UHealth to cover the cost of meals for approximately 1,500 medical staff workers in the University of Miami Healthcare System in appreciation for their hard work, and the organization partnered with #WRECares of World Red Eye to create masks for local healthcare professionals and frontline personnel, also providing clothing, including uniform jerseys and pants.

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.