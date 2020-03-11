Hill: In building roster, 'you never take rests'

JUPITER, Fla. -- As Spring Training winds down, Marlins management and the coaching staff are bracing to make some tough roster decisions. In the next two weeks, they’re going to finalize their 26-man Opening Day roster. Some of the moves will also have ramifications for the 40-man roster, which is

JUPITER, Fla. -- As Spring Training winds down, Marlins management and the coaching staff are bracing to make some tough roster decisions. In the next two weeks, they’re going to finalize their 26-man Opening Day roster.

Some of the moves will also have ramifications for the 40-man roster, which is full, and as deep as it has been in years.

“In some of our conversations in the offseason, we talked about how much harder those decisions are going to be, because the overall depth, the talent in the organization has improved,” president of baseball operations Michael Hill said.

The Marlins have enjoyed a generally smooth Spring Training, with a winning record, and the competition has been intense.

Now boasting the No. 4-ranked farm system in the sport, according to MLB Pipeline, the Marlins also have a bunch of prospects who are either big league-ready or close. These young players have helped raise the energy level in camp.

Still, down the stretch, there are unsettled positions. Right field is up for grabs, as are a few bench and bullpen spots. Outfielder Magneuris Sierra is out of options, so he has to either make the club or risk being lost by the organization. Outfielders Lewis Brinson and Harold Ramirez each have one option left. First baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper has two options left. All four are in the right field/bench mix.

There are such non-roster invitees as outfielder Matt Kemp, infielder Sean Rodriguez and reliever Brad Boxberger, each of whom could make the club. Right-handed relievers Josh A. Smith and Aaron Northcraft, along with lefty Alex Vesia and switch-pitcher Pat Venditte, are also non-roster invitees.

Kemp, 35 and a three-time All-Star, is in an interesting position. He was an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2018, but in 2019 he appeared in just 20 big league games (with the Reds). If he makes the club, his role will mainly be as a bat off the bench, with limited playing time in the outfield.

“He's a little different given his pedigree and resume, and you're not making judgments solely on Spring Training,” Hill said. “But you just want to see a consistent approach, and I think that's what you ask of all of our position players who are trying to win a job. Who's going to be the most consistent and give us the best opportunity to win games?"

Relievers Ryne Stanek (tightness in lower back) and Jeff Brigham (injured right biceps) are candidates to start the season on the injured list. Brigham, who hasn’t pitched all spring, may start on the 60-day IL, which would free up a 40-man spot.

Now with a deeper 40-man roster, removing players to create space for NRIs is more challenging.

Over the next two weeks, Hill and his staff will have decisions to make with manager Don Mattingly and the coaches to name the 26 who will be in uniform on Opening Day, set for March 26 against the Phillies at Marlins Park.

“We hope we can do our part and manage it to where you don’t expose any players you think are going to be helping you win in the future,” Hill said. “It’s that fine line that you always have to walk when you’re managing your roster. You’ve got to take care of the 26-man roster and make sure that Donnie and his staff have who they need."

Trades also are possible, as are adding players in other team’s camps who may become available.

“That’s always the part of it,” Hill said. “It’s not anything new. As you get near the end of camp, you’re always following the back end of other club’s 40-man rosters. You’re always following players that have outs or no options on other clubs, because you’re always looking for different ways to improve. That will always be our job. You never take rests in that regard.”

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.