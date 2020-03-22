Marlins Park to be COVID-19 testing location

MIAMI -- Local officials are finalizing details with the Marlins to use Marlins Park as a drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez announced via Twitter on Sunday. The Marlins Communications Twitter account retweeted Giménez’s announcement, and more details are expected on Monday. In a

MIAMI -- Local officials are finalizing details with the Marlins to use Marlins Park as a drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez announced via Twitter on Sunday.

The Marlins Communications Twitter account retweeted Giménez’s announcement, and more details are expected on Monday.

In a video update released on the Miami-Dade County Twitter account, Giménez said he has been in conversations with Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter and City of Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez, regarding using Marlins Park as a testing location.

“I am working with Jackson Health System, the University of Miami, City of Miami, and the Miami Marlins to set up a free testing site at Marlins Park,” Giménez said as part of his nearly seven-minute video update.

Giménez added there will be a hotline to call to make appointments for the drive-thru site at Marlins Park.

“We are finalizing details on the opening date,” the mayor said. “We thank Miami mayor Francis Suarez and Derek Jeter of the Marlins for helping us in this endeavor.”

