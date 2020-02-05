Marlins, iHeartMedia Miami extend radio deal

MIAMI -- Fans won’t have to change the dial when it comes to listening to Marlins games on the radio in 2020. On Wednesday morning, the Marlins announced they’ve reached a multiyear partnership with iHeartMedia Miami, their radio home since 2014. South Florida listeners will continue to hear the games

On Wednesday morning, the Marlins announced they’ve reached a multiyear partnership with iHeartMedia Miami, their radio home since 2014. South Florida listeners will continue to hear the games on the Marlins’ flagship station, 940 WINZ, Miami’s Sports Station.

All 162 regular-season games will be carried on 940 WINZ, as well as at least 15 Spring Training games.

Pitchers and catchers workouts begin on Feb. 12, and full-squad practices start on Feb. 17. The Marlins' first Grapefruit League game is on Feb. 22 against the Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla. And Opening Day is March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET against the Phillies at Marlins Park.

As part of the deal, iHeartMedia will remain the exclusive radio rightsholder for the Marlins for at least a few more years.

“We are excited to align our first-class organization with iHeartMedia Miami,” Marlins vice president of communications and broadcasting Jason Latimer said in a statement. “This continued partnership ensures Marlins baseball will be heard in South Florida households for years to come and allows the Miami Marlins brand presence across all local iHeartMedia properties -- including many of the top-rated stations in the market.”

The Marlins’ radio coverage includes the return of the “Marlins On Deck” pregame show, which begins 30 minutes before the first pitch of each game. The postgame show is also back, and that airs for about 30 minutes after the final out.

In addition, listeners can gain access to the team’s podcast, “Beyond the Bases,” through the iHeartRadio app and everywhere else podcasts are available.

“Our extended multiyear deal solidifies the strong partnership between the Miami Marlins and iHeartMedia’s 940 WINZ,” president of iHeartMedia Miami Brian Olson said in a statement. “From Spring Training through the entire season, South Floridians can catch baseball play-by-play on the flagship home of the Marlins, 940 WINZ, Miami Sports.”

Marlins baseball returns to the airwaves on Thursday with a special Hot Stove Show live from 4-5 p.m. ET on 940 WINZ. Tune in to hear all the latest news and updates with Kyle Sielaff and Glenn Geffner.

On Saturday, 940 WINZ will also cover Marlins FanFest at Marlins Park, which runs from 3-7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the show live at Marlins Park and are encouraged to claim their complimentary tickets at Marlins.com/FanFest.

Single-game tickets go on sale Saturday, and fans will also have the opportunity to purchase season-ticket packages.

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.