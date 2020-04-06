Relive Marlins' 1997 run, 2019 wins this week

MIAMI -- Marlins baseball is on the airwaves, even though the 2020 MLB season is on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. This Tuesday and Thursday, 940 AM WINZ, Miami’s Sports Station, will rebroadcast a couple of memorable games from the franchise’s 1997 World Series championship season. And this week,

This Tuesday and Thursday, 940 AM WINZ, Miami’s Sports Station, will rebroadcast a couple of memorable games from the franchise’s 1997 World Series championship season. And this week, Fox Sports Florida will televise Marlins victories from last June, as part of replaying all of Miami’s 2019 victories.

On the radio, Marlins Rewind looks back at memorable games from the franchise’s two World Series championship seasons -- 1997 and 2003. The program airs at 6 p.m. ET each Tuesday and Thursday on WINZ, and it also streams online at 940winz.iheart.com and on the WINZ channel on the iHeart Radio App.

On Tuesday, Marlins Rewind will replay the Marlins' classic National League Wild Card clincher. The game was played on Sept. 23, 1997, and the club defeated the Expos on the road, 6-3, to secure a spot in the postseason. Kevin Brown won his seventh straight decision that day, and he set a then-franchise single-season strikeout record with 205.

The Marlins had lost three straight games at home before going on the road to clinch a postseason spot.

“We got here,” Marlins outfielder Moises Alou told reporters after that game. “We were expected to be here. Now we’ll see how far we can go.”

The Marlins the faced the Giants in the 1997 NL Division Series, and they swept that series in three games. On Thursday, Marlins Rewind will re-air Game 3, the Marlins' 6-2 victory that completed the sweep on Oct. 3, 1997.

During the game replays, listeners will also hear additional commentary from a variety of special guests: managers Jim Leyland and Jack McKeon and players Kurt Abbott, Jeff Conine, Craig Counsell, Alex Gonzalez, Charles Johnson, Derrek Lee, Mike Lowell, Kevin Millar, Carl Pavano, Juan Pierre, Mike Redmond, Ivan Rodriguez, Gary Sheffield and Gregg Zaun.

Fans listening along can earn Home Run Rewards points, as each broadcast will feature a unique bonus code, which can be entered into the Home Run Rewards portal in the MLB Ballpark App by 11:59 p.m. ET each night. Home Run Rewards, the official rewards program of the Marlins, provides fans the opportunity to redeem points for exclusive experiences, memorabilia and more. All Marlins fans are eligible to join this free, interactive program at marlins.com/rewards.

Here are the 2019 Marlins victories scheduled for TV rebroadcast this week on Fox Sports Florida:

Monday, 12 p.m. ET: Marlins at Padres (June 2)

Tuesday, 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET: Marlins at Brewers (June 4)

Wednesday, 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET: Marlins at Brewers (June 5)

Thursday, 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET: Marlins vs. Cardinals (June 12)

Friday, 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET: Marlins vs. Pirates (June 15)

Saturday, 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET: Marlins at Cardinals (June 18)

Sunday, 12 p.m. ET: Marlins at Cardinals (June 20)

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.