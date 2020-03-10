JJ, Jazz among Marlins prospects sent down

JUPITER, Fla. -- Though a month may be a small sample size, the Marlins have been able to get a good look at many prospects who project to be part of the organization’s future. But as Spring Training reaches the time when tough roster decisions need to be made, the

JUPITER, Fla. -- Though a month may be a small sample size, the Marlins have been able to get a good look at many prospects who project to be part of the organization’s future. But as Spring Training reaches the time when tough roster decisions need to be made, the Marlins on Tuesday morning opted to send down a half dozen of their top prospects, with outfielder JJ Bleday and shortstop Jazz Chisholm heading the list.

Optioned to Triple-A Wichita were Chisholm, outfielder Jesús Sánchez and first baseman Lewin Díaz. The club also reassigned to Minor League camp Bleday, infielder José Devers and outfielder Jerar Encarnacion.

Additionally, left-hander Dylan Lee was granted a leave of absence to participate on Team Brazil’s World Baseball Classic team. The seven moves leave 48 players in camp.

With Opening Day set for March 26 against the Phillies at Marlins Park, the Marlins have a little more than two weeks to finalize their 26-man roster.

The timing of sending the six prospects down was expected, and these players now will get ready with their respective Minor League clubs. Chisholm, Sánchez and Díaz are on the 40-man roster, and all three could reach the big leagues this season.

Bleday, Devers and Encarnacion are not on the 40-man roster.

All six are in the top portion of the Marlins’ Top 30 list as ranked by MLB Pipeline -- Bleday (2), Chisholm (3), Sánchez (4), Díaz (7), Devers (11) and Encarnacion (15).

Chisholm is regarded as the shortstop of the future. A left-handed hitter with tremendous home run power, he hit .308 with a .500 on-base percentage and a home run in nine Grapefruit League games.

Sánchez and Díaz were acquired in trades last July. Sánchez was part of the deal that sent relievers Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards to the Rays. Díaz came to Miami in the deal with the Twins for Sergio Romo.

Sánchez played in nine spring games, and he hit .500 (6-for-12) with a triple and home run.

Díaz raised his stock early in camp and continued to impress throughout, hitting .304 (7-for-23) with a triple and home run.

Bleday, the No. 4 pick in the 2019 Draft, got his first taste of big league camp, hitting .231 in 13 at-bats. He is expected to start off at Class A Advanced Jupiter or Double-A Jacksonville.

Devers, the youngest player in camp, turned 20 in December. He hit .200 in limited at-bats. He likely will open the season at Jupiter.

Encarnacion, who demonstrated as much power as anyone in camp, hit .429 (6-for-14) with two home runs and a double. The slugger could start off at Double-A.

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.