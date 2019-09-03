Marlins to open Brew Hall at Marlins Park

MIAMI -- Marlins Park's makeover for the 2020 season will receive an additional enhancement. The Marlins on Thursday morning unveiled a new fan experience, the Biscayne Bay Brew Hall, with Biscayne Bay Brewing Company on their "Beyond the Bases" blog. The five-year partnership includes a new 3,000-square-foot-space located in the

The five-year partnership includes a new 3,000-square-foot-space located in the atrium area near sections 15-16 on the Promenade Level by the home plate entrance. A signature Miami Marlins beer will be available at the Brew Hall, as well as at retail locations at Marlins Park and throughout South Florida.

The Brew Hall, which can serve as an open-air space, will feature a bar and social seating, with a performance space and a large video wall. A lineup of beers and bites will be available for purchase. It will be open on gamedays, for non-baseball events and for group activities throughout the year.

"Baseball is THE social sport, and the new Biscayne Bay Brew Hall is the next enhancement in our lineup of unique and impactful programming at the ballpark as our organization continues its commitment to invest in the fan experience," Marlins chief revenue officer Adam Jones said. "This partnership with a marquee local brewing company will give our fans a great social option at Marlins Park that will be a popular meeting space pre and postgame. We also love that this partnership enables our brand to be present throughout the market and in fans’ hands all around South Florida."

Two weeks ago, the organization announced adjustments to the outfield fences in center and right-center field as well as the implementation of a synthetic grass surface. The home run sculpture is also being reassembled outside the ballpark adjacent to the Clevelander in left field.

Prior to the 2019 season, the Marlins added two social spaces -- AutoNation Alley and The Social: Estrella Jalisco.

Opening Day is scheduled for March 26 at 4:10 p.m. against the Phillies.

Christina De Nicola is a reporter and game producer for MLB.com based in Miami. Follow her on Twitter @CDeNicola13.