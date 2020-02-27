Andriese debuts with rotation spot possibility

TEMPE, Ariz. -- When the Angels acquired right-hander Matt Andriese from the D-backs in a trade for Minor Leaguer Jeremy Beasley on Jan. 14, they did so because they liked his versatility, appreciating his experience as both a starter and a reliever. In addition, Andriese is under team control through

TEMPE, Ariz. -- When the Angels acquired right-hander Matt Andriese from the D-backs in a trade for Minor Leaguer Jeremy Beasley on Jan. 14, they did so because they liked his versatility, appreciating his experience as both a starter and a reliever. In addition, Andriese is under team control through 2021 and has Minor League options, making him even more valuable to the Halos because he can move freely between the Majors and Triple-A Salt Lake.

Andriese made his Angels debut against the Padres on Thursday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium, throwing two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out three. Andriese got himself out of a bases-loaded jam in the first, and then set down San Diego in order in the second.

Andriese's first outing came with the Angels bracing themselves for the results of Griffin Canning’s MRI on his right elbow. If Canning is out for any length of time, it could put Andriese into a spot in the Angels' rotation.

Andriese didn’t talk specifically about Canning because the Angels don’t know the severity of his injury, but Andriese did say he generally prefers starting to working out of the bullpen.

“I’d definitely like to start,” Andriese said. “I feel like my stuff plays pretty well, starting with four pitches. Whatever I can do to help the ballclub, especially with [the Angels'] offense. I’m just going to compete and work hard.”

Andriese, 30, pitched exclusively in relief with Arizona last year, posting a 4.71 ERA with 79 strikeouts, 27 walks and eight homers allowed in 70 2/3 innings over 54 games. It was his first full season in relief, after coming up to the Rays as a starter in 2015 before adding a relief role with Tampa Bay, and then moving on to the D-backs primarily as a reliever in '18.

“If you look at my numbers, there were some good parts [and] some bad parts, but it's real tough to have a consistent year,” Andriese said. “A couple of bad outings blew some of the numbers out of proportion. But last year, I finished strong and got comfortable over the last two months."

Andriese did pitch well in August and September in 2019, posting a 2.52 ERA with 28 strikeouts and just one homer allowed over his final 25 innings. The key for him, Andriese said, is to get ahead of hitters, which is something that Mickey Callaway, the Angels' new pitching coach, has preached this spring.

“Percentages of getting guys out [will go] way up when you’re ahead in the count,” Andriese said. “If you work your way through an at-bat -- get ahead, don’t waste any pitches and attack the strike zone -- it puts the hitter in a bad situation. [Callaway has] preached that early, and it’s our job to go execute it.”

Joining the Angels is a homecoming for Andriese, who grew up in Redlands, Calif. Andriese attended Redlands East Valley High School and then the University of California, Riverside, before he was selected by the Padres in the third round of the 2011 Draft. He was acquired by the Rays in '14, and missed playing there for new Angels manager Joe Maddon by just one year, as Andriese debuted in ’15, the season after Maddon left Tampa Bay to manage the Cubs. But Maddon knew about Andriese in the Rays' farm system and the skipper is excited to finally have a chance to manage him.

"Love him,” Maddon said of Andriese. “This guy has always had great pitch ability. We overlapped a little bit with the Rays, but I didn't really get to work with him there. I watched him from a distance. This guy gets on a roll. He's a valuable member of a pitching staff, because he can start and pitch out of the bullpen. He has a great changeup that works to both sides to the plate. He’s kind of a tough guy out there. I’ve always liked the way he’s pitched."