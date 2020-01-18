Cards 'hopeful' for deal with veteran Wieters

ST. LOUIS -- The Cardinals are hopeful to finalize a deal soon with Matt Wieters, with the goal that the veteran catcher would serve as Yadier Molina’s backup in 2020 like he did last season. During the first day of Winter Warm-Up on Saturday, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak

During the first day of Winter Warm-Up on Saturday, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said that he’s optimistic that the Cardinals can sign Wieters soon, in what would likely be a one-year deal. The club has an open spot on the 40-man roster for a Major League deal. Mozeliak usually doesn’t name free agents that the Cards are targeting, so Saturday’s mention was significant.

“I’m hoping we’ll get Wieters done, I really am,” Mozeliak said. “Still need to dot i’s and cross the t's on that, but hopeful that will happen.”

Wieters, 33, said at the end of last season that he was looking for a team that had a role for him, and he said he was open to returning to the Cardinals. The Cards’ interest has been there all offseason after how last year went. Wieters signed a Minor League deal with St. Louis last spring, won the backup role for Opening Day and stayed in the Majors the entire year, stepping in for Molina when he went on the injured list for a month. Wieters slashed .214/.268/.435 with 11 home runs in 67 games last season.

The four-time All-Star, two-time American League Gold Glove Award winner (with the O's) and seasoned switch-hitter can also add a left-handed bat off the bench if needed. Wieters received plenty of praise from the Cardinals' pitching staff last year, which spoke to his comfort behind the plate and with his teammates.