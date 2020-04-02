What's the most memorable Fenway opener?

BOSTON -- Thursday would have been the 109th home opener at Fenway Park. Instead, that special occasion will have to come once the 2020 MLB season begins following the indefinite delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. But let’s try to provide some good vibes on what would have been the

BOSTON -- Thursday would have been the 109th home opener at Fenway Park. Instead, that special occasion will have to come once the 2020 MLB season begins following the indefinite delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But let’s try to provide some good vibes on what would have been the Red Sox's big day by taking a look back at the 10 most memorable Fenway openers in the last 40 years.

We will start with the most recent and work our way backward.

April 5, 2018 -- Red Sox 3, Rays 2 (12 innings)

Key moments: The Sox entered the bottom of the ninth, down 2-0. With two outs and still down by a run, Xander Bogaerts smashed a game-tying double off the Green Monster to force extras. … In the 12th, Hanley Ramirez sent everyone home happy on a frigid day with a walk-off single to deep right.

Top performance: David Price fired seven shutout innings, setting the tone for the best season he would have in Boston.

April 8, 2013 -- Red Sox 3, Orioles 1

Key moment: Just like they would five years later, the Red Sox set the tone for a dramatic and championship-winning season with high drama in the first home game of the year. With the game locked in a scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh, Daniel Nava roped a three-run homer over the Monster against Wei-Yin Chen.

Top performance: Clay Buchholz was brilliant from the mound, firing seven shutout innings while allowing three hits and striking out eight.

April 4, 2010 -- Red Sox 9, Yankees 7

Key moments: Excitement filled the air before the game even started, as recently retired Pedro Martinez walked in from behind the Green Monster and fired the ceremonial first pitch to former teammate Jason Varitek, who was still active at the time. It was the first time Martinez had put on a Red Sox jersey in front of the fans since his final season with the team in 2004. … The game itself developed into a typical Red Sox-Yankees thriller. With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Dustin Pedroia smashed a game-tying, two-run homer against Chan Ho Park.

Top performance: Kevin Youkilis was in the middle of everything in this one, scoring three times and ripping three hits, including a double and a triple. He drove in three.

April 8, 2008 -- Red Sox 5, Tigers 0

Key moment: Winners of two World Series championships in the previous four seasons, Red Sox fans could finally stop harping about collapses of past years. In that spirit, Bill Buckner surprised the fans by returning to Fenway and throwing out the first pitch to former teammate Dwight Evans. As Buckner walked in from the outfield, the crowd erupted with an overwhelming ovation that left the former first baseman in tears.

Top performances: In what would be the best season of his six-year run with the Red Sox, Daisuke Matsuzaka held the Tigers to four hits and struck out seven in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. … Youkilis had another big performance in a home opener, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

April 11, 2005 -- Red Sox 8, Yankees 1

Key moment: It was the ring ceremony Red Sox fans waited 86 years for. And it took place on a sun-splashed day at Fenway with emotions flowing from the back row of the bleachers all the way to the home dugout. Who can ever forget the sight of Johnny Pesky and Carl Yastrzemski raising the championship flag together in center field? During pregame introductions, Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, who uncharacteristically blew two saves against Boston in the ’04 American League Championship Series, received a mock standing ovation. Rivera laughed as he ran out to the field and playfully tipped his cap to the Boston fans.

Top performances: Once the game started, the Red Sox delivered. Knuckleballer Tim Wakefield went seven strong innings (five hits, no earned runs) for the win. … Backup catcher Doug Mirabelli smashed a two-run homer in the second against Mike Mussina and the Red Sox led for the rest of the day.

April 6, 2001 -- Red Sox 11, Devil Rays 4

Key moment: Though 2001 would wind up being one of the most disappointing the Red Sox have had in the 21st century, there was great hope coming in thanks to the signing of Manny Ramirez to an eight-year, $160 million contract. Ramirez’s at-bats at Fenway became must-see events from the very first one he took as a Red Sox player at that home opener in ’01. In the bottom of the first, with Boston already trailing, 3-0, Ramirez offered at the first pitch he saw and hammered it over the Green Monster for a game-tying, three-run shot. It was quite an entrance for a player who would create many memorable moments – including another 273 homers -- over the next eight seasons.

Top performance: While Ramirez carried the day with his home run, Jose Offerman added three hits from the No. 2 spot in the order. … The invaluable Wakefield came on in relief of a shaky Tomo Ohka and struck out five over three innings to earn the win.

April 10, 1998 -- Red Sox 9, Mariners 7

Key moment: In their second season under manager Jimy Williams, the Red Sox would be led by two fearsome middle-of-the-order hitters in Mo Vaughn and Nomar Garciaparra. For Vaughn, everyone knew that ’98 could possibly be his last as a Red Sox, as he would be entering free agency at the end of the season. With a vintage Randy Johnson striking out 15 over eight brilliant innings, the Sox trailed, 7-2, entering the ninth. But with Seattle’s bullpen in those days, no lead was safe.

By the time Vaughn strode to the plate, Fenway was in an absolute frenzy -- the Sox down by only at two this point. On a 1-0 pitch from lefty Paul Spoljaric, Vaughn took a powerful swing and curled the ball down the line in right for a walk-off grand slam that turned Fenway into an absolute madhouse. Not long after Vaughn crossed home and was swarmed by teammates, a large collection of fans chanted, “Sign Mo now!”. That never ended up happening and Vaughn signed with the Angels as a free agent in November. But in his final Fenway opener, he created an ever-lasting memory.

Top performance: This day belonged entirely to Vaughn, who struck out in his first three at-bats, only to deliver against Spoljaric when it mattered most. Vaughn’s last season in Boston was one of his best, as he hit .337 with 40 homers and 115 RBIs.

April 26, 1995 -- Red Sox 9, Twins 0

Key moment: This one was memorable simply because it was a day Red Sox fans had to wait a long time for. On Aug. 12, 1994, there was a baseball strike that took 232 days to resolve. There was finally baseball at Fenway Park again on April 26, 1995, and fans packed into the old ball yard on a beautiful spring day. Mike Greenwell’s RBI single in the second broke a scoreless tie -- marking the first time a Red Sox player had crossed home plate in more than eight months.

Top performances: Greenwell went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. … Aaron Sele fired five shutout innings for the win. … Vaughn smashed a double as part of a two-hit day that included three RBIs. He would be named AL MVP that season.

April 4, 1988 -- Tigers 5, Red Sox 3 (10 innings)

Key moment: Not every memorable home opener can be a win. Some stick out because they were agonizing defeats. This one qualifies. The Red Sox were thrilled in the offseason to be able to acquire top closer Lee Smith from the Cubs for Al Nipper and Calvin Schiraldi. The game started as a compelling duel between Roger Clemens and Jack Morris, both going nine innings before the game went into extras knotted at 3. On came Smith in the 10th for his first chance to showcase his dominance for his new team. Instead, Alan Trammell took him deep for a two-run homer over the Monster that wound up as the difference in the game.

The headline in the next day’s Boston Herald, “Wait till next year," was humorous, if nothing else. The ’88 Sox actually wound up having a strong season and won the AL East, backed by the thrilling days of “Morgan’s Magic” in July.

Top performances: Hard to remember by now, but Brady Anderson started his career with the Red Sox. This was his first game with the club, and he went 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot. … Clemens struck out 11 and threw 135 pitches. Imagine a pitcher in this era throwing 135 pitches on Opening Day?

April 10, 1981 -- White Sox 5, Red Sox 3

Key moment: The Red Sox were unable to re-sign catcher Carlton Fisk due to an embarrassing clerical error -- they didn’t mail him a contract offer by the deadline. Fisk wound up signing with the White Sox that offseason, and Fenway Park just happened to be where Chicago played its first game of the ’81 season. With the White Sox down, 2-0, with one out in the top of the eighth, Fisk stepped up and silenced Fenway with a three-run homer against Bob Stanley that went over the Monster. It was the start of a trend in which Fisk would frequently haunt the Red Sox. He had 27 homers against his former team in 107 games to go along with a .967 OPS -- his best against any opponent.

Top performance: Starting pitcher Dennis Eckersley certainly pitched well enough to win, holding the White Sox to two runs over seven innings and striking out seven.

