New Met Betances: 'Christmas came early'

NEW YORK -- The Mets officially introduced new reliever Dellin Betances on Thursday, after signing him to a one-year deal which includes player and vesting options for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The deal is for $10.5 million guaranteed, a source confirmed, and could be worth up to $14.5 million.

"He's one of the most accomplished and dominant relief pitchers in Major League Baseball," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. "He's got size, he's got strength and he's got swagger when he takes the mound. ... In short, he's everything we want on the New York Mets."

At his best, Betances has as high an upside as any reliever in baseball -- he's a four-time All-Star capable of reaching 101 mph with his fastball. He used that pitch -- along with two distinct offspeed offerings -- to strike out at least 100 batters in five consecutive seasons (2014-18), and reach a career rate of 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Only Josh Hader and Betances’ former teammate, Aroldis Chapman, have posted higher rates in baseball history among pitchers with at least 100 innings.

The structure of Betances’ deal gives him a chance to rebuild his value after missing almost all of last season due to injury. The contract includes a $2.2 million base salary in 2020, plus a $5.3 million signing bonus. It also includes a $6 million player option for 2021, with a $3 million buyout -- thus the $10.5 million total guarantee. If Betances appears in at least 50 games in 2020, he will also trigger a $1 million player option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout.

"This past week and a half has brought a lot of excitement to me and my family," Betances said. "Christmas in fact came a little bit early, as we celebrated our signing with the New York Mets."