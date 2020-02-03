Mets Spring Training FAQs, important dates

NEW YORK -- Winter may still be in full swing up north, but Spring Training has nearly arrived down in Florida. Here’s a quick FAQ on what to expect from the Mets this month: Pitchers and catchers report date Monday, Feb. 10 First pitchers and catchers workout Wednesday, Feb. 12

NEW YORK -- Winter may still be in full swing up north, but Spring Training has nearly arrived down in Florida. Here’s a quick FAQ on what to expect from the Mets this month:

Pitchers and catchers report date

Monday, Feb. 10

First pitchers and catchers workout

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Saturday, Feb. 15

First full-squad workout

Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know

On the 40-man roster: right-hander Dellin Betances , right-hander Rick Porcello , right-hander Michael Wacha , left-hander Stephen Gonsalves , outfielder Jake Marisnick .

Non-roster invitees of note: right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, left-hander Chasen Shreve , infielder Eduardo Núñez , first baseman/outfielder Matt Adams , outfielder Jarrett Parker .

And, of course, Tim Tebow will be back for his fourth big league camp.

Top prospects to know

Infielder Andrés Giménez (No. 3 on the Mets' Top Prospects 30 list last season per MLB Pipeline), left-hander David Peterson (No. 7), right-hander Franklyn Kilomé (No. 10), left-hander Kevin Smith (No. 11), left-hander Thomas Szapucki (No. 12), right-hander Ryley Gilliam (No. 16), catcher Ali Sanchez (No. 17), right-hander Jordan Humphreys (No. 22), left-hander Stephen Gonsalves (No. 23) and catcher Patrick Mazeika (No. 27) will all be in Major League camp.

Where is the facility?

The Mets play at newly renamed Clover Park, at 31 Piazza Drive in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Can fans attend workouts?

From Feb. 12 until the first Grapefruit League game, fans can attend workouts at Clover Park that begin as early as 9 a.m. and last until the early afternoon. The complex underwent a $57 million renovation over the past year, with upgrades in both the stadium bowl and fan areas surrounding it. After games begin, morning workouts will still be open to the public, but Major League players tend to spend less time on the back fields.

First game

Feb. 22 with a pair of split-squad affairs. Half the team will host the Marlins in a 1:10 p.m. ET game in Port St. Lucie, while the other half will travel to Jupiter, Fla., for a 1:05 p.m. ET affair against the Cardinals.

First TV game

SNY has yet to announce its spring broadcast schedule, but the network usually broadcasts the bulk of the Mets' home games.

One other notable game

All but four of the Mets’ Grapefruit League games will take place in Port St. Lucie, Jupiter or West Palm Beach, Fla., putting almost everything within a one-hour radius of their complex. One of the exceptions is March 13 at the defending National League East champion Braves’ new ballpark in North Port, Fla.

Last game in Florida

March 23 against the Orioles in Sarasota, Fla.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

Nothing currently scheduled, though that is subject to change.

Opening Day

March 26, 1:10 p.m. ET against the Nationals at Citi Field.

Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo, Instagram and Facebook.