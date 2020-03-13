Lorenzen 'going with the flow' at Reds camp

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- With the entire Major League Baseball world shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Reds' Spring Training complex was closed to everyone on Friday as the facility was being cleaned. Until Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association determine a course of action,

Until Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association determine a course of action, which could come by Sunday, Reds players have remained in a holding pattern to await word of what comes next.

“It’s different, but I’m honestly taking the perspective of I’m kind of just going with the flow,” reliever Michael Lorenzen said. “We have no idea, really, how long it may be or anything. You really have to just take the perspective or being extremely adaptable, and go with the flow. It does feel different. At the same time in my mind, I’m trying to treat it as it’s no different and it’s just normal.

“I’m treating it like an extended offseason. I got to come into Spring Training and get work in, and get a lot better. Of course, there’s always going to be things I feel like I can fine-tune so I’m going to take advantage of this time to do that before we come back and ramp things up again.”

As far as Lorenzen knew, no one among his family and friends has contracted the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus. He has not been tested, since he isn’t symptomatic.

“My mom [Cheryl] works at Downtown Disney, so she’s around a lot of people. I’ve kind of been advising her to stay home,” Lorenzen said. “One of my brother’s schools for their kids is still open. We’re trying to figure out what’s best to do like everyone else. They just closed Disneyland, but I don’t know if Downtown Disney is closed, so we’re just trying to get her to stay home and stay away from that high volume of people that have traveled from all over the world and stuff like that. We definitely have those problems like anyone else too.”

Lorenzen, 28, has been well known for his intense physical fitness training and weightlifting regimens since debuting in the Majors during the 2015 season. He has gym facilities at his in-season home in Northern Kentucky and he has space in his Arizona home to conduct workouts.

Fortunately, Reds pitchers don’t always need to have throwing partners to keep their arms in shape. Lorenzen is taking advantage of some innovations on his own.

“Yeah, I will be doing all of my catch-play with the Driveline stuff with Kyle Boddy that we brought in and learning the program with the [weighted balls], and different things like that. It’s not totally necessary [to have a throwing partner] unless you’re working on feel for certain pitches and stuff.”

PlyoCare Balls are weighted balls that pitchers can throw against a wall or a bounce-back device to improve strength or arm speed. Boddy, the founder of Driveline Baseball, was hired in October to be the Reds’ director of pitching initiatives/pitching coordinator.

“I have different walls around my house I can throw them into, which is nice,” Lorenzen said.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Thursday that the 2020 regular season would be delayed by at least two weeks, and the remainder of Spring Training games were cancelled, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the routine-oriented sport, players have specific steps they take to prepare for Opening Day. That was originally slated for March 26. With the sports world shut down for the time being, Lorenzen didn’t feel he would have to begin his preparation from scratch.

“I can only speak for myself. I can’t speak for anyone else. For me, I don’t feel like I need to start it over again,” Lorenzen said. “I’m going to be doing everything I can to continue to stay in shape.”

A couple of days ago, Lorenzen was dealing with patellar tendinitis in his left knee, which forced him to restrict hitting and to sprint in the outfield -- his second position for Cincinnati. A person who tries to find silver linings to difficult times, he will use the extended break to strengthen his knee so he can be ready to hit when the game ramps up activity again.

“It’s just my approach to life. We’re going to go through stuff,” Lorenzen said. “There is always going to be different perspectives that you can choose to look at it and choose to go about your business in that way or you can let it bring you down. I’m not going to let it bring me down. Obviously, we’re going to be extremely smart and we want to take this seriously. That’s what I’m going to do.”