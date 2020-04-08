Rojas, Lopez post workout vids on social media

MIAMI -- Staying at home doesn’t mean Marlins players are straying from finding ways to stay in baseball shape. Shortstop Miguel Rojas and right-hander Pablo López are just two of the Miami players doing limited baseball activities on their own. Via social media, both players recently posted video clips of

MIAMI -- Staying at home doesn’t mean Marlins players are straying from finding ways to stay in baseball shape.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas and right-hander Pablo López are just two of the Miami players doing limited baseball activities on their own.

Via social media, both players recently posted video clips of themselves working out.

Rojas has a batting cage at his South Florida home.

And on March 31, on his @MRojasOfficial Twitter account, he tweeted a video of himself taking some swings while offering this message: “Find a way to get better every day. The grind never stops” #StayHome #WeWillBeBack.

Find a way to get a little bit better everyday ⚾️ The grind never stop #StayHome #WeWillBeBack pic.twitter.com/kSB04WUyf7 — Miguel Rojas (@MRojasOfficial) March 31, 2020

On Tuesday, López (@pablojoselopez) tweeted a video of himself at an indoor training facility throwing off a mound. In Spring Training, López threw 7 2/3 innings in Grapefruit League games.

“The work never stops,” the right-hander tweeted.

López projects to be in the starting rotation, and Rojas is the Marlins’ everyday shortstop.

MLB cancelled Spring Training on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and players have been instructed not to work out in large groups.