Fiers sharp in Cactus League debut

MESA, Ariz. -- A pitcher’s mound can often serve as an oasis from the outside noise. After an offseason in which controversy surrounded his name, Mike Fiers took the mound of dirt at Hohokam Stadium and found peace.

Fiers picked up where he left off from a career year in 2019 with a perfect two innings against the Giants. The right-hander was efficient, which is usually the case when he’s at his best, throwing 12 of his 19 pitches for strikes as he retired all six batters faced, including a strikeout of Wilmer Flores.

Being his first time on the mound since the fallout from the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that involved him making the allegations about Houston’s system public, Fiers said he has no time to worry about the backlash he’s been receiving with the regular season approaching.

“I try to put it behind me. We have to focus on 2020. Our season is coming up pretty quick, so we need to focus on baseball and get ready,” Fiers said. “In the past, we’ve started off slow and it’s halted us late in the year. The earlier we can get ready, the better off we’re going to be.”

Coming off a season in which he tossed the second no-hitter of his career as part of a career-high 15 wins and 3.90 ERA, Fiers is likely to get the Opening Day nod at the Oakland Coliseum on March 26 against the Twins.

With his spot on the club secure, Fiers can put all his focus this spring on building up his endurance, expecting to go three innings his next time out. His stuff looked particularly crisp on Sunday, usually a rarity so early in spring, but Fiers credited his effort to begin his throwing program a little earlier than normal this offseason.

“I felt really good. I felt a little ahead of schedule this year,” Fiers said. “I threw a little more. Started earlier in the offseason and I think it’s paying off.”