Cardinals stress flexibility in 'very fluid situation'

JUPITER, Fla. -- As every club adjusts its schedule and figures out the next steps after Major League Baseball decided to cancel Spring Training games and delay the start of the 2020 regular season, the Cardinals’ message on Friday was to remain flexible.

“We’re in a holding pattern,” manager Mike Shildt said. “We know the season is going to be, at a minimum of, [a] two-week delay. And we’re just trying to get a handle on what that looks like as far as just what’s next.”

The team held a meeting Friday morning with staff and players to discuss what comes next, even as plans change “hour by hour,” president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. The Cardinals opened their training room and weight room to players who wanted to use either, but cancelled all baseball activities as they awaited instruction from Major League Baseball.

During a Friday conference call with media, Mozeliak said he requested that players remain close to Jupiter until clubs get clear guidance on the next steps.

“The most fair answer, the most current answer, is we just don’t know,” Mozeliak said about what those next steps are. “This is a very fluid situation. What we know now versus what we knew 24 hours ago has changed quite a bit. What we’re going to know later today or tonight or tomorrow is going to be different than what I know now.

“And so, the best response is that we have to remain nimble, flexible and then make sure that the health of our players, their families and our staff is on the foremost of what we’re thinking about.”

The Cardinals’ complex will remain open to players this weekend should they want to work out independently or if they need to receive treatment, and Shildt said that will remain the case until instructed by the Commissioner’s Office.

Shildt is meeting with his staff to lay out a plan for the multiple scenarios that could happen with the delayed season to make sure they will be ready for anything. While pitchers' throwing schedules are unknown right now, Shildt said he’s encouraging pitchers to continue to play catch and stay in shape until they get more clarity on timeframes.

The biggest challenge in creating those plans is the unknown, with no sense yet of when Opening Day will be.

“It’s hard to plan with the unknown, but at least create a structure that we can work off of and then narrow the structures down as things start to become more clear as we go,” Shildt said. “One of the things we discussed is making sure we’re doing this together and we’re communicating. And we’re going to be -- we have to be -- fluid. That’s going to be crucial.”

Here are some other things that were discussed Friday morning:

• Shildt said the tone of the clubhouse meeting Friday was “professional,” as players process what the Opening Day delay means. Many questions were asked, even if the team didn’t have all the answers at this point.

• Minor League players, who just reported to camp this week, were told to remain at the hotel and await instruction Friday.

“Had we brought everybody in today, for example, we would have been over 300 people in this building,” Mozeliak said. “And we thought it was in the best interest of everybody just to keep all the Minor League players and staff back at the hotel, and then we’ll reassess today, tomorrow, day by day, hour by hour.”