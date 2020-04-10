Trout thanks Anaheim PD with virtual pep talk

Everyone's been rallying around the public health officials, police officers and others working to fight the coronavirus outbreak -- and that includes Mike Trout. Trout gave a pep talk to the Anaheim Police Department on Thursday, joining Chief Jorge Cisneros during the department's virtual meeting.

We are so grateful for the men and women of @AnaheimPD who work every day on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak to continue to protect and serve our community.



— City of Anaheim (@City_of_Anaheim) April 10, 2020

"You guys hanging in there?" Trout said. "I can't thank you guys enough for what you do, especially in this crazy time we're going through right now. For you guys to be able to go out there and keep us all safe when we have to stay in the house -- the bravery, the things you do, the risks you take going out there every day -- I can't thank you guys enough."

The Anaheim PD has been holding its meetings digitally as part of its effort to encourage social distancing practices during the pandemic.

"The things you guys do on a daily basis, man, it's pretty incredible," Trout said. "Stay safe. I appreciate all you guys do for us."