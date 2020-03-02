Trout and wife Jessica expecting baby boy

You've certainly heard of Baby Shark. Well, get ready for Baby Trout. Angels superstar center fielder Mike Trout announced Monday via Twitter that he and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child, a boy, in August. "Baby Trout due August 2020!!" Trout wrote in a tweet. "I don’t even

You've certainly heard of Baby Shark. Well, get ready for Baby Trout.

Angels superstar center fielder Mike Trout announced Monday via Twitter that he and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child, a boy, in August.

"Baby Trout due August 2020!!" Trout wrote in a tweet. "I don’t even know where to begin....from seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy’s belly...we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!!"

With the tweet, Trout included a video showing Jessica breaking the great news to him, as well as the Trouts' gender reveal and sharing of the news with family and friends.

We know -- you've got a new song in your head for the upcoming season. Hey, it worked out for the Nationals. Maybe the newest Trout will be a good luck charm for the Angels, who have already taken part in some great baby-related news this year -- Trout and teammate Justin Upton did the honors in a baseball-themed gender reveal for a young couple in the stands at their Spring Training facility last month.