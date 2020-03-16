Miller Park restaurant closing indefinitely

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers on Monday announced that the bar and restaurant at Miller Park, recently renovated and rebranded as the Restaurant To Be Named Later, will close indefinitely due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. The action was to go into effect after 9 p.m. CT

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers on Monday announced that the bar and restaurant at Miller Park, recently renovated and rebranded as the Restaurant To Be Named Later, will close indefinitely due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The action was to go into effect after 9 p.m. CT on Monday. The team said it made the decision “after significant thought and consideration … in the interest of the safety and well-being of our patrons and the state of Wisconsin’s ban on mass gatherings of 50 people or more.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered a ban on gatherings in the state of 50 or more until further notice. Critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies and hospitals were exempt from the order.

“This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities,” Evers said, “but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority.”

The Brewers released their news soon after Major League Baseball announced Monday that the start of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back even further following Sunday’s recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to halt any gatherings consisting of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Opening Day, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 26, had already been postponed for two weeks as of last Thursday.

