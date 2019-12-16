Haniger a 'key piece' in Mariners' future

SAN DIEGO -- Just because general manager Jerry Dipoto is staying quiet at this week's Winter Meetings doesn't mean the Mariners' roster is set in stone for the long term. The Mariners have received numerous inquiries about the availability of right fielder Mitch Haniger this offseason, and they also have

The Mariners have received numerous inquiries about the availability of right fielder Mitch Haniger this offseason, and they also have a decision to make on how to fit promising young player Shed Long into the lineup with Dee Gordon also pegged for second base.

Both Dipoto and manager Scott Servais met with the media at the Grand Hyatt on San Diego's waterfront on Tuesday, and they discussed those scenarios and more. Here are three takeaways from Day 2 of the Winter Meetings:

1) Haniger continues drawing interest

The 28-year-old right fielder is fully healthy now after missing the final four months of the season with a ruptured testicle. Haniger is running and working out at full speed, and he is starting his offseason baseball activities on his normal timeline.

Dipoto said Haniger and catchers Tom Murphy, Austin Nola and Omar Narvaez have been "our most popular targets" among teams inquiring about trades. Narvaez was dealt to the Brewers last week, but the Mariners are in no rush to move Haniger, whom they labeled as a core building block a year ago before his injury.

"We're always open to seeing new things, but we still go into 2020 believing Mitch is our best player," Dipoto said. "What we saw in 2017-18 wasn't a mirage. Mitch is a really good player. He's still in his 20s, and there's no reason we shouldn't see him bounce back to that level of play."

And, yet, the arrival of Kyle Lewis (No. 10 on Seattle's Top 30 Prospects list, according to MLB Pipeline) and the growth of young prospects Jarred Kelenic (No. 1) and Julio Rodriguez (No. 2) could change that scenario eventually.

"The progress we've seen from our young outfielders certainly lends it to being now an area we feel we have to be open to whatever opportunity may come our way, because if the players continue to develop at the pace they're developing, now we have decisions to make," said Dipoto. "But that decision doesn't have to be made today. We still believe Mitch is a foundational piece and an All-Star level player, and [we] absolutely believe on Opening Day he'll be out there at 100 percent."

Servais is in no rush to lose Haniger.

"He's a key piece to what we're doing," Servais said. "I think as much excitement as young players bring, it needs to be a balance. We've got some veteran players. I love how [Kyle] Seager stepped up last year, not just on the field, but in the clubhouse. You need those guys to lead and stay out ahead and show these young guys how it's done."

2) Logjam at second base

If nothing changes between now and Opening Day on March 26, Dipoto foresees an outfield of Haniger in right, Mallex Smith in center and Kyle Lewis in left, with prospects Jake Fraley (No. 8) and Braden Bishop (No. 14) among the competitors for the backup role.

Long played some left field in September, when the Mariners wanted to get his bat into the lineup, but the 24-year-old's best position is second base, and that will be something to watch, since the veteran Gordon still has one year at $13.8 million remaining on his contract.

With the Mariners going young, Gordon doesn't fit in the long-term plans, but his contract makes it difficult to trade the 31-year-old speedster. One thing seems clear, however. Long will get playing time one way or the other.

Exactly how does Long fit in?

"He fits, no question," Servais said. "Shed had a nice run for us last year swinging the bat really, really well. We're going to give him a ton of opportunity to play at second base. I think that's his position at the end of the day.

"Where we are as a ballclub, you have to give guys a chance and stick with them. We saw with J.P. Crawford last year, he played a ton and learned through it. ... We're going to give Shed a great opportunity this year at second base, and he is certainly not intimidated by the league or the situation. He showed very well."

As for the balance with Gordon?

"That will be something we talk about going forward," Servais said. "What's the best way to utilize all the pieces on the roster? It's two guys at different points in their career, and Dee was that young guy coming up at one point. So it's conversations that you have to have with players and be honest with them and let them know what to expect going in."

Dipoto wasn't ready to discuss that balance yet, however.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to it," Dipoto said. "Those are decisions you make once you have to make them."

3) Bring on the kids

Dipoto confirmed that Kelenic and Rodriguez -- Nos. 13 and 25, respectively, on the MLB Top 100 Prospects list -- will be among the non-roster invitees to Major League camp in February. The Mariners plan to invite a majority of their top youngsters to give them exposure.

"We'll have the youngest Spring Training camp you've ever encountered," Dipoto said.

Rodriguez turns 19 on Dec. 29, and Kelenic is 20. Neither will open the season in Seattle, but both might not be that far off if their impressive progression continues.

"They have special skill sets and are special guys," said Dipoto. "Guys that have that kind of skill set usually come pretty quick and let you know when they're ready. We want to give them enough experience and opportunity to spend time in front of our Major League staff with the established players we have, building into our environment, because we think they're going to be central to what we do."