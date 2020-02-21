Who's new, who's gone on each team for '20

It's a rite of spring: New faces in new places. Don't worry, we kept track of every move in one spot.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

BLUE JAYS

Arrivals

• Hyun-Jin Ryu, 4 years, $80 million -- Expected to be staff ace.

• Tanner Roark, 2 years, $24 million -- Expected to be No. 2 starter.

• Chase Anderson, trade (Padres) -- Starting rotation.

• Shun Yamaguchi, 2 years, $6.35 million -- Competing for No. 5 rotation job, but could also fill a variety of roles in the bullpen.

• Travis Shaw, 1 year, $4 million -- Starting first baseman.

• Anthony Bass, selected off waivers -- Competing for late-inning role in front of closer Ken Giles.

Departures

• Justin Smoak, Brewers

• Luke Maile, Pirates

• Ryan Tepera, Cubs

• Derek Law, Rangers

• Jason Adam, Cubs

• Buddy Boshers, free agent

• Clay Buchholz, free agent

ORIOLES

Arrivals

• José Iglesias, 1 year, $3 million with an option for 2021 -- Starting shortstop.

• Kohl Stewart, 1 year, $800,000 if he makes team (reported) -- Projected mid-rotation starter.

• Andrew Velazquez, claimed off waivers from Indians -- Battling for utility role.

• Richard Ureña, claimed off waivers from Blue Jays -- Designated for assignment Wednesday.

• Ramón Urías, claimed off waivers from Cardinals -- Utility player expected to fill bench role.

• Wade LeBlanc, Minor League contract -- Battling for starting job at back end of rotation.

• Tommy Milone, Minor League contract -- Battling for starting job at back end of rotation.

• Dilson Herrera, Minor League contract -- Added as organizational depth at second base.

• Bryan Holaday, Minor League contract -- Added as organizational depth behind Pedro Severino and Chance Sisco.

Departures

• Jonathan Villar, Marlins

• Dylan Bundy, Angels

• Mark Trumbo, free agent

• Jace Peterson, Brewers

• Tayler Scott, Japan

• Ryan Eades, free agent

• Aaron Brooks, Korea

• Gabriel Ynoa, Korea

RAYS

Arrivals

• Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, 2 years, $12 million -- Expected to hit in the middle of the lineup, especially against right-handed pitching.

• José Martínez, acquired in trade from Cardinals -- Will play first base and designated hitter.

• Hunter Renfroe, acquired in trade from Padres -- Expected to get the bulk of the playing time in the corner outfield.

• Manuel Margot, acquired in trade from Padres -- Will play center field against left-handed pitchers and be a late-inning defensive replacement at the corner outfield spots.

• Randy Arozarena, acquired in trade from Cardinals -- Can play all three outfield positions, but will likely start the season at Triple-A Durham.

• Brian O’Grady, acquired in trade from Reds -- Will likely start the season at Triple-A.

• Kevan Smith, Minor League contract -- Competing for backup catcher job.

• Chris Herrmann, Minor League contract -- Competing for backup catcher job.

• Aaron Loup, Minor League contract -- Competing for a spot in the bullpen.

Departures

• Tommy Pham, Padres

• Emilio Pagán, Padres

• Travis d’Arnaud, Braves

• Avisaíl García, Brewers

• Eric Sogard, Brewers

• Matt Duffy, Rangers

• Jesus Aguilar, Marlins

• Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals

• Jake Cronenworth, Padres

• José De León, Reds

RED SOX

Arrivals

• Alex Verdugo, acquired in trade for Mookie Betts and David Price -- Expected to start season on IL.

• Jose Peraza, signed to one-year deal as free agent -- Expected to be starting 2B.

• Kevin Pillar, signed to one-year deal as free agent -- Will start in RF while Verdugo is out.

• Martín Pérez, signed one-year with club option as free agent -- Expected to be No. 4 starter.

• Kevin Plawecki, signed one-year deal -- In competition to be backup catcher.

• Jonathan Lucroy, Minor League contract -- Competing to be backup catcher.

• Jeter Downs (MLB Pipeline No. 44 prospect) -- Acquired from Dodgers in Betts/Price trade.

• Austin Brice, acquired from Marlins -- In competition for bullpen spot.

• Matt Hall, acquired in trade from Tigers -- In competition for bullpen spot.

• Josh Osich, claimed off waivers, DFA’d -- Then re-signed to split contract.

• Jeffrey Springs, acquired from Rangers for 1B Sam Travis -- Competing for bullpen spot.

Departures

• Mookie Betts, Dodgers

• David Price, Dodgers

• Rick Porcello, Mets

• Brock Holt, Brewers

• Sandy Leon, Indians

• Andrew Cashner, free agent

YANKEES

Arrivals

• Gerrit Cole, 9 years, $324 million -- Expected to be staff ace.

Departures

• CC Sabathia, retired

• Didi Gregorius, Phillies

• Austin Romine, Tigers

• Edwin Encarnacion, White Sox

• Cameron Maybin, Tigers

• Greg Bird, Rangers

• Troy Tulowitzki, retired

• Stephen Tarpley, Marlins

• Kendrys Morales, retired

• Cory Gearrin, Twins

• Nestor Cortes Jr., Mariners

• Chance Adams, Royals

• Breyvic Valera, Padres

AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL

INDIANS

Arrivals

• César Hernández, 1 year $6.25 million -- Starting second baseman.

• Emmanuel Clase, acquired in trade from Rangers -- Expected to play role in 2020 bullpen.

• Delino DeShields, acquired in trade from Rangers -- Could start in the outfield or earn bench spot.

• Domingo Santana, 1 year $1.5 million with an option for 2021 -- Expected to compete for outfield spot or serve as the designated hitter.

• Sandy León, acquired in trade with Red Sox -- Will back up Roberto Pérez behind the plate.

• Beau Taylor, Minor League contract -- Expected to compete for third-string catcher role.

• Dominic Leone, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen spot.

• Cameron Rupp, Minor League contract -- Expected to compete for third-string catcher role.

Departures

• Corey Kluber, Rangers

• Jason Kipnis, Cubs

• Yasiel Puig, free agent

• Kevin Plawecki, Red Sox

• Nick Goody, Rangers

• Dan Otero, Yankees

• Tyler Olson, Cubs

• Eric Haase, Tigers

• Cody Anderson, Mariners

• A.J. Cole, Blue Jays

ROYALS

Arrivals

• Maikel Franco, signed to one-year deal -- Starting third baseman.

• Greg Holland, Minor League contract -- Possible bullpen piece.

• Trevor Rosenthal, Minor League contract -- Possible bullpen piece.

• Stephen Woods Jr., Rule 5 Draft -- Possible bullpen piece.

Departures

• Cheslor Cuthbert, White Sox

TIGERS

Arrivals

• Jonathan Schoop, 1 year, $6.1 million -- Starting second baseman.

• C.J. Cron, 1 year, $6.1 million -- Starting first baseman.

• Austin Romine, 1 year, $4.1 million -- Expected to start at catcher.

• Cameron Maybin, 1 year, $1.5 million -- Expected to start in RF or LF.

• Ivan Nova, 1 year, $1.5 million -- Starting rotation.

• Zack Godley, Minor League contract -- Will compete for starting/bullpen role.

• Alex Wilson, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen role.

• Hector Santiago, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen role.

• Eric Haase, claimed off waivers from Indians -- Will compete for backup catcher.

• Dario Agrazal, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen role.

• Rony Garcia, Rule 5 Draft -- Will compete for bullpen role.

Departures

• Tyson Ross, Giants

• Matt Moore, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks (Japan)

• Ronny Rodriguez, Brewers

• Blaine Hardy, Twins

• Drew VerHagen, Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters (Japan)

• John Hicks, D-backs

• Edwin Jackson, D-backs

• Gordon Beckham, Padres

• Zac Reininger, free agent

TWINS

Arrivals

• Josh Donaldson, 4 years, $92 million -- Starting third baseman.

• Rich Hill, 1 year, $3 million -- Will join rotation in June/July.

• Kenta Maeda, acquired in trade from Dodgers -- Starting rotation.

• Tyler Clippard, 1 year, $2.75 million -- Will be in bullpen.

• Homer Bailey, year, $7 million -- Starting rotation.

• Alex Avila, 1 year, $4.25 million -- Backup catcher.

• Matt Wisler, 1 year, $700,000 -- Will compete for bullpen spot.

• Jhoulys Chacín, Minor League contract -- Will compete for rotation spot.

• Blaine Hardy, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen spot.

• Cory Gearrin, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen spot.

• Ryan Garton, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen spot.

Departures

• Kyle Gibson, Rangers

• Brusdar Graterol, Dodgers

• Martín Pérez, Red Sox

• Jason Castro, Angels

• Jonathan Schoop, Tigers

• C.J. Cron, Tigers

• Ryne Harper, Nationals

• Kohl Stewart, Orioles

• Trevor Hildenberger, Red Sox

• Ryan LaMarre, Rays

• Ian Miller, Cubs

• Ronald Torreyes, Phillies

• Sam Dyson, free agent

WHITE SOX

Arrivals

• Yasmani Grandal, 4 years, $73 million -- Starting catcher.

• Dallas Keuchel, 3 years, $55.5 million -- Starting rotation.

• Edwin Encarnacion, 1 year, $12 million -- Starting DH.

• Steve Cishek, 1 year, $6 million -- Will be in bullpen.

• Nomar Mazara, acquired in trade from Rangers for Steele Walker -- Starting right fielder.

• Gio Gonzalez, 1 year, $5 million -- Starting rotation.

Departures

• Ivan Nova, Tigers

• Welington Castillo, Rangers

• Yolmer Sanchez, Giants

• Dylan Covey, Rays

• Jon Jay, D-backs

AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST

ANGELS

Arrivals

• Anthony Rendon, 7 years, $245 million -- Starting third baseman.

• Dylan Bundy, acquired in a trade with the Orioles for four Minor Leaguers -- Starting rotation.

• Julio Teheran, 1 year, $9 million -- Starting rotation.

• Jason Castro, 1 year $6.85 million -- Starting catcher.

• Matt Andriese, acquired in a trade with the D-backs for prospect Jeremy Beasley -- Could be used in a swingman role.

• Kyle Keller, acquired in trade with Marlins for prospect Jose Estrada -- Could be in bullpen.

• Mike Mayers, claimed off waivers from Cardinals -- Could be in bullpen.

• Jose Quijada, claimed off waivers from Marlins -- Could be in bullpen.

Departures

• Kole Calhoun, D-backs

• Dustin Garneau, Astros

• Trevor Cahill, Giants

• Jonathan Lucroy, Red Sox

• Justin Bour, Hanshin Tigers (Japan)

• Matt Harvey, free agent

ASTROS

Arrivals

• Dustin Garneau, signed in November -- Backup catcher to Martin Maldonado.

• Austin Pruitt, trade from the Rays in January -- To compete for a spot in the rotation.

• Blake Taylor, reliever who came over in trade with Mets -- Long shot to make rotation.

Departures

• Gerrit Cole, Yankees

• Will Harris, Nationals

• Jake Marisnick, Mets

• Robinson Chirinos, Rangers

• Collin McHugh, free agent

• Aaron Sanchez, free agent

• Hector Rondon, D-backs

ATHLETICS

Arrivals

• Tony Kemp, trade from Cubs -- Competing for second base job.

• Vimael Machin, Rule 5 Draft -- In the mix for second base job.

• Austin Allen, trade from Padres -- Likely backup catcher to Sean Murphy.

• T.J. McFarland, free agent -- Important role in bullpen as one of two lefties on staff.

• Burch Smith, trade from Giants -- Contending for bullpen spot.

• Ryan Goins, Minor League contract -- Long shot candidate for second base job.

Departures

• Jurickson Profar, Padres

• Blake Treinen, Dodgers

• Tanner Roark, Blue Jays

• Homer Bailey, Twins

• Brett Anderson, Brewers

• Josh Phegley, Cubs

• Jharel Cotton, Cubs

MARINERS

Arrivals

• Kendall Graveman, free agent -- Likely No. 3 or 4 starter.

• Taijuan Walker, free agent -- Likely No. 5 starter.

• Yoshihisa Hirano, free agent -- Contender for late-inning and perhaps even closer role.

• Carl Edwards Jr., free agent -- Will have a spot somewhere in Opening Day bullpen.

• Nestor Cortes, trade from Yankees -- Contending for bullpen spot as long relief/swingman.

Departures

• Omar Narvez, Brewers

• Domingo Santana, Indians

• Felix Hernandez, Braves

• Wade LeBlanc, Orioles

• Tommy Milone, Orioles

RANGERS

Arrivals

• Corey Kluber, trade with the Indians -- Starting rotation.

• Kyle Gibson, 3 years, $28 million -- Starting rotation.

• Jordan Lyles, 2 years, $16 million -- Starting rotation.

• Robinson Chirinos, 1 year, $6.5 million -- Starter.

• Todd Frazier, 1 year, $5 million -- Could play 1B if needed.

• Joely Rodriguez, 2 years, $5.5 million -- Setup reliever.

• Nick Goody, waiver claim from Indians -- Setup reliever.

• Juan Nicasio, Minor League contract -- Setup reliever candidate.

• Luis Garcis, Minor League contract -- Setup reliever candidate.

• Cody Allen, Minor League contract -- Setup/closer candidate.

• Derek Law, Minor League contract -- Setup reliever candidate.

• Greg Bird, Minor League contract -- 1B candidate.

• Sam Travis, Trade with Red Sox -- RH bat possibility.

• Matt Duffy, Minor League contract -- Infield candidate.

• Adolis Garcia, Trade with Cardinals -- OF/DH candidate.

• Rob Refsnyder, Minor League contract -- Utility candidate.

Departures

• Nomar Mazara, White Sox

• Delino DeShields, Indians

• Emmanuel Clase, Indians

• Adrian Sampson, Korea

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

BRAVES

Arrivals

• Marcell Ozuna, 1 year, $18 million -- Starting left fielder.

• Will Smith, 3 years, $40 million -- Top setup man who will be occasionally used as the closer.

• Cole Hamels, 1 year, $18 million -- Starting rotation.

• Travis d’Arnaud, 2 years, $16 million -- Primary catcher.

• Félix Hernández, Minor League contract -- Competing for a rotation spot.

Departures

• Josh Donaldson, Twins

• Dallas Keuchel, White Sox

• Brian McCann, retired

• Julio Teheran, Angels

• Matt Joyce, Marlins

• Jerry Blevins, Giants

• Anthony Swarzak, Phillies

• Billy Hamilton, Giants

• Francisco Cervelli, Marlins

MARLINS

Arrivals

• Corey Dickerson, 2 years, $17.5 million -- Starting left fielder.

• Jonathan Villar, trade, $8.2 million in arbitration -- Getting a shot to start in center.

• Jesús Aguilar, won arbitration case, $2.575 million -- Projected first baseman.

• Francisco Cervelli, $2 million -- Backup catcher.

• Matt Joyce, $1.5 million -- Fourth outfielder.

• Brandon Kintzler, $3.25 million -- Projected closer.

• Brad Boxberger, NRI -- Could make club and see high-leverage innings.

• Sean Rodriguez, NRI -- Competing for a backup utility spot.

• Matt Kemp, NRI -- Likely to make club as bat off bench.

• Sterling Sharp, Rule 5 Draft pick from Nationals -- Competing for bullpen role.

• Yimi García, Dodgers -- Back-end bullpen candidate.

• Stephen Tarpley, Yankees -- Long-reliever candidate.

• Pat Venditte, Giants -- Competing for bullpen spot.

Departures

• Neil Walker, Phillies

• Curtis Granderson, retired

• Martín Prado, retired

• Starlin Castro, Nationals

• Wei-Yin Chen, Mariners

• Austin Dean, Cardinals

• Bryan Holaday, Orioles

• Austin Bryce, Red Sox

• JT Riddle, Pirates

• Jarlin García, Giants

• José Quijada, Angels

• César Puello, Red Sox

• Tyler Kinley, Rockies

• Tyler Heineman, Giants

• Hector Noesi, Pirates

• Kyle Keller, Angels

• Tayron Guerrero, White Sox

• Brian Moran, Blue Jays

METS

Arrivals

• Dellin Betances, 1 year, $10.5 million -- Will be a setup man with potential to earn saves.

• Rick Porcello, 1 year, $10 million -- Will be 4th or 5th starter.

• Michael Wacha, 1 year, $3 million -- Will be fifth starter or middle relief.

• Jake Marisnick, acquired from Astros for prospects Blake Taylor and Kenedy Corona -- Will be bench/platoon center fielder.

• Eduardo Nunez, Minor League free agent -- Likely to open on big league bench.

• Stephen Gonsalves, claimed off waivers from the Twins -- Will likely open in Triple-A rotation.

• Matt Adams, Minor League free agent -- Will likely open as Triple-A first baseman or on the big league bench.

• Chasen Shreve, Minor League free agent -- Will open either in big league or Triple-A bullpen.

• Erasmo Ramirez, Minor League free agent -- Will likely open in Triple-A rotation.

• Pedro Payano, Minor League free agent -- Will likely open in Triple-A rotation.

• Jarrett Parker, Minor League free agent -- Likely to open in Triple-A.

• Ryan Cordell, Minor League free agent -- Likely to open in Triple-A.

• Max Moroff, Minor League free agent -- Likely to open in Triple-A.

Departures

• Zack Wheeler, Phillies

• Todd Frazier, Rangers

• Juan Lagares, Padres

• Joe Panik, Blue Jays

• Luis Avilan, Yankees

• Chris Mazza, Red Sox

• Tim Peterson, free agent

• Donnie Hart, A’s

NATIONALS

Arrivals

• Will Harris, 3 years, $24 million -- Will pitch in back end of bullpen.

• Starlin Castro, 2 years, $12 million -- Will play second base, can play third.

• Eric Thames, 1 year, $4 million -- Will play first base.

• Fernando Abad, signed Minor League contract -- Bullpen reliever candidate.

• Emilio Bonifácio, Minor League contract -- Will compete for backup role with experience playing 2B, SS, 3B, OF.

• Ryne Harper, acquired in trade with Twins -- Bullpen reliever candidate.

• David Hernández, signed Minor League contract -- Bullpen candidate.

• JB Shuck, signed Minor League contract -- Backup outfielder candidate.

• Wellington Castillo, Minor League contract -- Backup catcher candidate.

• Mac Williamson, signed Minor League contract -- Backup outfielder candidate.

Departures

• Anthony Rendon, Angels

• Gerardo Parra, Yomiuri Giants (Japan)

• Fernando Rodney, free agent

• Brian Dozier, free agent

PHILLIES

Arrivals

• Zack Wheeler, 5 years, $118 million -- Will be the club’s No. 2 or No. 3 starter behind ace Aaron Nola.

• Didi Gregorius, 1 year, $14 million -- Will be Phillies’ starting shortstop, sliding Jean Segura to either second or third base (with Scott Kingery handling the other spot).

• Josh Harrison, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bench role.

• Logan Forsythe, Minor League contract -- Will compete for utility bench role.

• Ronald Torreyes, Minor League contract -- Will compete for utility bench role.

• Neil Walker, Minor League contract -- Will compete for utility bench role.

• Francisco Liriano, Minor League contract -- Will compete for spot in the bullpen.

• Bud Norris, Minor League contract -- Will compete for spot in the bullpen.

• Drew Storen, Minor League contract -- Will compete for spot in the bullpen.

• Anthony Swarzak, Minor League contract -- Will compete for spot in the bullpen.

Departures

• César Hernández, Indians

• Maikel Franco, Royals

• Jerad Eickhoff, Padres

• Brad Miller, Cardinals

• Drew Smyly, Giants

• Jason Vargas, FA

• Juan Nicasio, Rangers

• Sean Rodríguez, Marlins

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL

BREWERS

Arrivals

• Avisaíl García, 2 years, $20 million -- Starting left fielder.

• Omar Narváez, trade with Mariners -- Starting catcher.

• Brett Anderson, 1 year, $5 million -- Starting rotation.

• Josh Lindblom, 3 years, $9.125 million -- Starting rotation.

• Justin Smoak, 1 year, $5 million -- Will share 1B with Ryan Braun.

• Eric Sogard, 1 year, $4.5 million -- Will platoon at 3B with Jedd Gyorko.

• Jed Gyorko, 1 year, $2 million -- Will platoon at 3B with Eric Sogard.

• Luis Urías, trade with Padres -- Will compete for SS when healthy.

• Eric Lauer, trade with Padres -- Will compete for rotation.

• Alex Claudio, 1 year, $1.75 million -- Will be LH setup man.

• David Phelps, 1 year, $1.5 million -- Will be RH set-up man.

• Brock Holt, 1 year -- Will be utility man

• Eric Yardley, claimed off waivers from Padres -- Will compete for bullpen.

• Ryon Healy, 1 year, $1 million -- Will compete for 1B and 3B.

• Ronny Rodriguez, claimed off waivers from Tigers -- Will compete for utility role.

Departures

• Yasmani Grandal, White Sox

• Mike Moustakas, Reds

• Zach Davies, Padres

• Chase Anderson, Blue Jays

• Jordan Lyles, Rangers

• Drew Pomeranz, Padres

• Eric Thames, Nationals

• Travis Shaw, Blue Jays

• Gio Gonzalez, White Sox

• Junior Guerra, D-backs

• Jeremy Jeffress, Cubs

• Hernan Perez, Cubs

• Trent Grisham, Padres

• Jimmy Nelson, Dodgers

• Jay Jackson, Japan

• Cory Spangenberg, Japan

• Tyler Saladino, Japan

• Tyler Austin, Japan

CARDINALS

Arrivals

• Kwang-Hyun Kim, 2 years , $8 million -- Back-end starter or bullpen candidate.

• Brad Miller, 1 year, $2 million -- Veteran utility bench player

• Austin Dean, acquired from Marlins -- Starting LF candidate or fourth outfield for depth

• Matthew Liberatore, acquired from the Rays -- No. 41 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 and likely will be starting season in Double-A

Departures

• Marcell Ozuna, Braves

• Michael Wacha, Mets

• José Martínez, Rays

• Randy Arozarena, Rays

• Mike Mayers, Angels

CUBS

Arrivals

• Jeremy Jeffress, 1 year, $850,000 -- Setup role.

• Steven Souza Jr., 1 year, $1 million -- Platoon outfielder.

• Ryan Tepera, 1 year, $900,000 -- Competing for bullpen.

• Dan Winkler, 1 year, $750,000 -- Competing for bullpen.

• Trevor Megill, Rule 5 Draft -- Competing for bullpen.

• Casey Sadler, trade from Dodgers -- Competing for bullpen.

• Jharel Cotton, trade from A’s -- Competing for 5th spot, likely Triple-A rotation.

• Jason Kipnis, Minor League contract -- Competing for second base job.

• Josh Phegley, Minor League contract -- Third catcher, competing for 26th roster spot.

• Hernán Pérez, Minor League contract -- Competing for bench role.

• Carlos Asuaje, Minor League contract -- Competing for bench role.

• CD Pelham, claimed from Texas, outrighted to Triple-A -- Competing for bullpen.

• Jason Adam, Minor League contract -- Competing for bullpen.

• Rex Brothers, Minor League contract -- Competing for bullpen.

• Tyler Olson, Minor League contract -- Competing for bullpen.

• Ben Taylor, Minor League contract -- Competing for bullpen.

• Caleb Simpson, Minor League contract-- Likely Triple-A bullpen.

• Brock Stewart, Minor League Rule 5 Draft -- Likely Triple-A bullpen

• Corban Joseph, Minor League contract -- Likely Triple-A depth.

• Noel Cuevas, Minor League contract -- Likely Triple-A depth.

• Ian Miller, Minor League contract -- Likely Triple-A depth.

Departures

• Cole Hamels, Braves

• Pedro Strop, Reds

• Nick Castellanos, Reds

• Brandon Kintzler, Marlins

• Steve Cishek, White Sox

• Tony Kemp, A’s

• Jonathan Lucroy, Red Sox

• David Phelps, Brewers

• Derek Holland, Pirates

• Ben Zobrist, free agent

• Addison Russell, free agent

PIRATES

Arrivals

• Jarrod Dyson, 1 year, $2 million -- Presumptive Opening Day center fielder.

• Guillermo Heredia, 1 year, $1 million -- Likely fourth outfielder.

• Luke Maile, 1 year, $900,000 -- Likely backup catcher.

• JT Riddle, 1 year, $850,000 -- Likely Opening Day reserve as middle infield/outfield depth.

• Derek Holland, Minor League contract -- Back-end starter or bullpen candidate.

• Sam Howard, claimed off waivers from Rockies -- Lefty relief candidate.

• Robbie Erlin, Minor League contract -- Lefty relief candidate.

Departures

• Starling Marte, D-backs

• Felipe Vazquez, restricted list

• Elias Diaz, Rockies

• Francisco Liriano, Phillies

• Melky Cabrera, free agent

• Dario Agrazal, Tigers

• Parker Markel, Angels

• JB Shuck, Nationals

• Lonnie Chisenhall, free agent

REDS

Arrivals

• Mike Moustakas, 4 years, $64 million -- Starting second baseman.

• Nick Castellanos, 4 years, $64 million -- Corner outfielder.

• Shogo Akiyama, 3 years, $21 million -- All three outfield spots.

• Wade Miley, 2 years, $15 million -- Starting rotation.

• Pedro Strop, 1 year, $1.825 million -- Will have role in the bullpen, working middle to late innings.

Departures

• Jose Peraza, Red Sox

• Jose Iglesias, Orioles

• Alex Wood, Dodgers

NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST

D-BACKS

Arrivals

• Madison Bumgarner, 5 years $85 million -- Opening Day starter.

• Starling Marte, acquired via trade from Pirates -- Starting center fielder.

• Kole Calhoun, 2 years, $16 million -- Starting right fielder.

• Hector Rondon, 1 year, $3 million -- Setup man.

• Stephen Vogt, 1 year, $3 million -- Backup catcher.

• Junior Guerra, 1 year, $2.65 million -- Setup man.

Departures

• Taijuan Walker, Mariners

• Alex Avila, Twins

• Wilmer Flores, Giants

• Steven Souza, Jr., Cubs

• Caleb Joseph, Blue Jays

DODGERS

Arrivals

• Mookie Betts, trade from Boston -- Starting right fielder.

• David Price, trade from Boston -- No. 3 starter.

• Alex Wood, 1 year, $4 million -- Likely No. 5 starter.

• Blake Treinen, $10 million -- Setup reliever.

• Jimmy Nelson, $1.25 million -- Swingman.

• Brusdar Graterol, trade from Twins -- Setup reliever.

Departures

• Kenta Maeda, Twins

• Rich Hill, Twins

• Russell Martin, free agent

GIANTS

Arrivals

• Kevin Gausman, 1 year, $9 million -- Starting rotation.

• Wilmer Flores, 2 years, $6.25 million -- Will start on right side of infield.

• Drew Smyly, 1 year, $4 million -- Starting rotation.

• Billy Hamilton, Minor League contract -- Will compete for a spot in the Giants’ outfield.

• Yolmer Sánchez, Minor League contract -- Will compete for the starting job at second base.

Departures

• Madison Bumgarner, D-backs

• Will Smith, Braves

• Kevin Pillar, Red Sox

• Stephen Vogt, D-backs

PADRES

Arrivals

• Tommy Pham, trade with Rays -- Starting left fielder.

• Emilio Pagán, trade with Rays -- Righty setup man for Kirby Yates.

• Drew Pomeranz, 4 years, $34 million -- Lefty setup man.

• Jurickson Profar, trade with A's -- Starting second baseman.

• Zach Davies, trade with Brewers -- Starting rotation.

• Trent Grisham, trade with Brewers -- Starting center fielder.

• Pierce Johnson, 2 years, $5 million -- Righty reliever.

Departures

• Hunter Renfroe, Rays

• Manuel Margot, Rays

• Luis Urías, Brewers

• Eric Lauer, Brewers

• Xavier Edwards, Rays

ROCKIES

Arrivals

• Elias Diaz, Minor League contract -- Competing for catcher spot.

• Ubaldo Jimenez, Minor League contract -- Competing for rotation spot.

• Tim Collins, Minor League contract -- Lefty reliever.

• Chris Owings, Minor League contract -- Competing for utility spot.

Departures

• Chad Bettis, Yankees

• Tyler Anderson, Giants

• Chris Iannetta, Yankees