Who's new, who's gone on each team for '20
It's a rite of spring: New faces in new places. Don't worry, we kept track of every move in one spot.
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
BLUE JAYS
Arrivals
• Hyun-Jin Ryu, 4 years, $80 million -- Expected to be staff ace.
• Tanner Roark, 2 years, $24 million -- Expected to be No. 2 starter.
• Chase Anderson, trade (Padres) -- Starting rotation.
• Shun Yamaguchi, 2 years, $6.35 million -- Competing for No. 5 rotation job, but could also fill a variety of roles in the bullpen.
• Travis Shaw, 1 year, $4 million -- Starting first baseman.
• Anthony Bass, selected off waivers -- Competing for late-inning role in front of closer Ken Giles.
Departures
• Justin Smoak, Brewers
• Luke Maile, Pirates
• Ryan Tepera, Cubs
• Derek Law, Rangers
• Jason Adam, Cubs
• Buddy Boshers, free agent
• Clay Buchholz, free agent
ORIOLES
Arrivals
• José Iglesias, 1 year, $3 million with an option for 2021 -- Starting shortstop.
• Kohl Stewart, 1 year, $800,000 if he makes team (reported) -- Projected mid-rotation starter.
• Andrew Velazquez, claimed off waivers from Indians -- Battling for utility role.
• Richard Ureña, claimed off waivers from Blue Jays -- Designated for assignment Wednesday.
• Ramón Urías, claimed off waivers from Cardinals -- Utility player expected to fill bench role.
• Wade LeBlanc, Minor League contract -- Battling for starting job at back end of rotation.
• Tommy Milone, Minor League contract -- Battling for starting job at back end of rotation.
• Dilson Herrera, Minor League contract -- Added as organizational depth at second base.
• Bryan Holaday, Minor League contract -- Added as organizational depth behind Pedro Severino and Chance Sisco.
Departures
• Jonathan Villar, Marlins
• Dylan Bundy, Angels
• Mark Trumbo, free agent
• Jace Peterson, Brewers
• Tayler Scott, Japan
• Ryan Eades, free agent
• Aaron Brooks, Korea
• Gabriel Ynoa, Korea
RAYS
Arrivals
• Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, 2 years, $12 million -- Expected to hit in the middle of the lineup, especially against right-handed pitching.
• José Martínez, acquired in trade from Cardinals -- Will play first base and designated hitter.
• Hunter Renfroe, acquired in trade from Padres -- Expected to get the bulk of the playing time in the corner outfield.
• Manuel Margot, acquired in trade from Padres -- Will play center field against left-handed pitchers and be a late-inning defensive replacement at the corner outfield spots.
• Randy Arozarena, acquired in trade from Cardinals -- Can play all three outfield positions, but will likely start the season at Triple-A Durham.
• Brian O’Grady, acquired in trade from Reds -- Will likely start the season at Triple-A.
• Kevan Smith, Minor League contract -- Competing for backup catcher job.
• Chris Herrmann, Minor League contract -- Competing for backup catcher job.
• Aaron Loup, Minor League contract -- Competing for a spot in the bullpen.
Departures
• Tommy Pham, Padres
• Emilio Pagán, Padres
• Travis d’Arnaud, Braves
• Avisaíl García, Brewers
• Eric Sogard, Brewers
• Matt Duffy, Rangers
• Jesus Aguilar, Marlins
• Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals
• Jake Cronenworth, Padres
• José De León, Reds
RED SOX
Arrivals
• Alex Verdugo, acquired in trade for Mookie Betts and David Price -- Expected to start season on IL.
• Jose Peraza, signed to one-year deal as free agent -- Expected to be starting 2B.
• Kevin Pillar, signed to one-year deal as free agent -- Will start in RF while Verdugo is out.
• Martín Pérez, signed one-year with club option as free agent -- Expected to be No. 4 starter.
• Kevin Plawecki, signed one-year deal -- In competition to be backup catcher.
• Jonathan Lucroy, Minor League contract -- Competing to be backup catcher.
• Jeter Downs (MLB Pipeline No. 44 prospect) -- Acquired from Dodgers in Betts/Price trade.
• Austin Brice, acquired from Marlins -- In competition for bullpen spot.
• Matt Hall, acquired in trade from Tigers -- In competition for bullpen spot.
• Josh Osich, claimed off waivers, DFA’d -- Then re-signed to split contract.
• Jeffrey Springs, acquired from Rangers for 1B Sam Travis -- Competing for bullpen spot.
Departures
• Mookie Betts, Dodgers
• David Price, Dodgers
• Rick Porcello, Mets
• Brock Holt, Brewers
• Sandy Leon, Indians
• Andrew Cashner, free agent
YANKEES
Arrivals
• Gerrit Cole, 9 years, $324 million -- Expected to be staff ace.
Departures
• CC Sabathia, retired
• Didi Gregorius, Phillies
• Austin Romine, Tigers
• Edwin Encarnacion, White Sox
• Cameron Maybin, Tigers
• Greg Bird, Rangers
• Troy Tulowitzki, retired
• Stephen Tarpley, Marlins
• Kendrys Morales, retired
• Cory Gearrin, Twins
• Nestor Cortes Jr., Mariners
• Chance Adams, Royals
• Breyvic Valera, Padres
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
INDIANS
Arrivals
• César Hernández, 1 year $6.25 million -- Starting second baseman.
• Emmanuel Clase, acquired in trade from Rangers -- Expected to play role in 2020 bullpen.
• Delino DeShields, acquired in trade from Rangers -- Could start in the outfield or earn bench spot.
• Domingo Santana, 1 year $1.5 million with an option for 2021 -- Expected to compete for outfield spot or serve as the designated hitter.
• Sandy León, acquired in trade with Red Sox -- Will back up Roberto Pérez behind the plate.
• Beau Taylor, Minor League contract -- Expected to compete for third-string catcher role.
• Dominic Leone, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen spot.
• Cameron Rupp, Minor League contract -- Expected to compete for third-string catcher role.
Departures
• Corey Kluber, Rangers
• Jason Kipnis, Cubs
• Yasiel Puig, free agent
• Kevin Plawecki, Red Sox
• Nick Goody, Rangers
• Dan Otero, Yankees
• Tyler Olson, Cubs
• Eric Haase, Tigers
• Cody Anderson, Mariners
• A.J. Cole, Blue Jays
ROYALS
Arrivals
• Maikel Franco, signed to one-year deal -- Starting third baseman.
• Greg Holland, Minor League contract -- Possible bullpen piece.
• Trevor Rosenthal, Minor League contract -- Possible bullpen piece.
• Stephen Woods Jr., Rule 5 Draft -- Possible bullpen piece.
Departures
• Cheslor Cuthbert, White Sox
TIGERS
Arrivals
• Jonathan Schoop, 1 year, $6.1 million -- Starting second baseman.
• C.J. Cron, 1 year, $6.1 million -- Starting first baseman.
• Austin Romine, 1 year, $4.1 million -- Expected to start at catcher.
• Cameron Maybin, 1 year, $1.5 million -- Expected to start in RF or LF.
• Ivan Nova, 1 year, $1.5 million -- Starting rotation.
• Zack Godley, Minor League contract -- Will compete for starting/bullpen role.
• Alex Wilson, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen role.
• Hector Santiago, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen role.
• Eric Haase, claimed off waivers from Indians -- Will compete for backup catcher.
• Dario Agrazal, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen role.
• Rony Garcia, Rule 5 Draft -- Will compete for bullpen role.
Departures
• Tyson Ross, Giants
• Matt Moore, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks (Japan)
• Ronny Rodriguez, Brewers
• Blaine Hardy, Twins
• Drew VerHagen, Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters (Japan)
• John Hicks, D-backs
• Edwin Jackson, D-backs
• Gordon Beckham, Padres
• Zac Reininger, free agent
TWINS
Arrivals
• Josh Donaldson, 4 years, $92 million -- Starting third baseman.
• Rich Hill, 1 year, $3 million -- Will join rotation in June/July.
• Kenta Maeda, acquired in trade from Dodgers -- Starting rotation.
• Tyler Clippard, 1 year, $2.75 million -- Will be in bullpen.
• Homer Bailey, year, $7 million -- Starting rotation.
• Alex Avila, 1 year, $4.25 million -- Backup catcher.
• Matt Wisler, 1 year, $700,000 -- Will compete for bullpen spot.
• Jhoulys Chacín, Minor League contract -- Will compete for rotation spot.
• Blaine Hardy, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen spot.
• Cory Gearrin, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen spot.
• Ryan Garton, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bullpen spot.
Departures
• Kyle Gibson, Rangers
• Brusdar Graterol, Dodgers
• Martín Pérez, Red Sox
• Jason Castro, Angels
• Jonathan Schoop, Tigers
• C.J. Cron, Tigers
• Ryne Harper, Nationals
• Kohl Stewart, Orioles
• Trevor Hildenberger, Red Sox
• Ryan LaMarre, Rays
• Ian Miller, Cubs
• Ronald Torreyes, Phillies
• Sam Dyson, free agent
WHITE SOX
Arrivals
• Yasmani Grandal, 4 years, $73 million -- Starting catcher.
• Dallas Keuchel, 3 years, $55.5 million -- Starting rotation.
• Edwin Encarnacion, 1 year, $12 million -- Starting DH.
• Steve Cishek, 1 year, $6 million -- Will be in bullpen.
• Nomar Mazara, acquired in trade from Rangers for Steele Walker -- Starting right fielder.
• Gio Gonzalez, 1 year, $5 million -- Starting rotation.
Departures
• Ivan Nova, Tigers
• Welington Castillo, Rangers
• Yolmer Sanchez, Giants
• Dylan Covey, Rays
• Jon Jay, D-backs
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
ANGELS
Arrivals
• Anthony Rendon, 7 years, $245 million -- Starting third baseman.
• Dylan Bundy, acquired in a trade with the Orioles for four Minor Leaguers -- Starting rotation.
• Julio Teheran, 1 year, $9 million -- Starting rotation.
• Jason Castro, 1 year $6.85 million -- Starting catcher.
• Matt Andriese, acquired in a trade with the D-backs for prospect Jeremy Beasley -- Could be used in a swingman role.
• Kyle Keller, acquired in trade with Marlins for prospect Jose Estrada -- Could be in bullpen.
• Mike Mayers, claimed off waivers from Cardinals -- Could be in bullpen.
• Jose Quijada, claimed off waivers from Marlins -- Could be in bullpen.
Departures
• Kole Calhoun, D-backs
• Dustin Garneau, Astros
• Trevor Cahill, Giants
• Jonathan Lucroy, Red Sox
• Justin Bour, Hanshin Tigers (Japan)
• Matt Harvey, free agent
ASTROS
Arrivals
• Dustin Garneau, signed in November -- Backup catcher to Martin Maldonado.
• Austin Pruitt, trade from the Rays in January -- To compete for a spot in the rotation.
• Blake Taylor, reliever who came over in trade with Mets -- Long shot to make rotation.
Departures
• Gerrit Cole, Yankees
• Will Harris, Nationals
• Jake Marisnick, Mets
• Robinson Chirinos, Rangers
• Collin McHugh, free agent
• Aaron Sanchez, free agent
• Hector Rondon, D-backs
ATHLETICS
Arrivals
• Tony Kemp, trade from Cubs -- Competing for second base job.
• Vimael Machin, Rule 5 Draft -- In the mix for second base job.
• Austin Allen, trade from Padres -- Likely backup catcher to Sean Murphy.
• T.J. McFarland, free agent -- Important role in bullpen as one of two lefties on staff.
• Burch Smith, trade from Giants -- Contending for bullpen spot.
• Ryan Goins, Minor League contract -- Long shot candidate for second base job.
Departures
• Jurickson Profar, Padres
• Blake Treinen, Dodgers
• Tanner Roark, Blue Jays
• Homer Bailey, Twins
• Brett Anderson, Brewers
• Josh Phegley, Cubs
• Jharel Cotton, Cubs
MARINERS
Arrivals
• Kendall Graveman, free agent -- Likely No. 3 or 4 starter.
• Taijuan Walker, free agent -- Likely No. 5 starter.
• Yoshihisa Hirano, free agent -- Contender for late-inning and perhaps even closer role.
• Carl Edwards Jr., free agent -- Will have a spot somewhere in Opening Day bullpen.
• Nestor Cortes, trade from Yankees -- Contending for bullpen spot as long relief/swingman.
Departures
• Omar Narvez, Brewers
• Domingo Santana, Indians
• Felix Hernandez, Braves
• Wade LeBlanc, Orioles
• Tommy Milone, Orioles
RANGERS
Arrivals
• Corey Kluber, trade with the Indians -- Starting rotation.
• Kyle Gibson, 3 years, $28 million -- Starting rotation.
• Jordan Lyles, 2 years, $16 million -- Starting rotation.
• Robinson Chirinos, 1 year, $6.5 million -- Starter.
• Todd Frazier, 1 year, $5 million -- Could play 1B if needed.
• Joely Rodriguez, 2 years, $5.5 million -- Setup reliever.
• Nick Goody, waiver claim from Indians -- Setup reliever.
• Juan Nicasio, Minor League contract -- Setup reliever candidate.
• Luis Garcis, Minor League contract -- Setup reliever candidate.
• Cody Allen, Minor League contract -- Setup/closer candidate.
• Derek Law, Minor League contract -- Setup reliever candidate.
• Greg Bird, Minor League contract -- 1B candidate.
• Sam Travis, Trade with Red Sox -- RH bat possibility.
• Matt Duffy, Minor League contract -- Infield candidate.
• Adolis Garcia, Trade with Cardinals -- OF/DH candidate.
• Rob Refsnyder, Minor League contract -- Utility candidate.
Departures
• Nomar Mazara, White Sox
• Delino DeShields, Indians
• Emmanuel Clase, Indians
• Adrian Sampson, Korea
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
BRAVES
Arrivals
• Marcell Ozuna, 1 year, $18 million -- Starting left fielder.
• Will Smith, 3 years, $40 million -- Top setup man who will be occasionally used as the closer.
• Cole Hamels, 1 year, $18 million -- Starting rotation.
• Travis d’Arnaud, 2 years, $16 million -- Primary catcher.
• Félix Hernández, Minor League contract -- Competing for a rotation spot.
Departures
• Josh Donaldson, Twins
• Dallas Keuchel, White Sox
• Brian McCann, retired
• Julio Teheran, Angels
• Matt Joyce, Marlins
• Jerry Blevins, Giants
• Anthony Swarzak, Phillies
• Billy Hamilton, Giants
• Francisco Cervelli, Marlins
MARLINS
Arrivals
• Corey Dickerson, 2 years, $17.5 million -- Starting left fielder.
• Jonathan Villar, trade, $8.2 million in arbitration -- Getting a shot to start in center.
• Jesús Aguilar, won arbitration case, $2.575 million -- Projected first baseman.
• Francisco Cervelli, $2 million -- Backup catcher.
• Matt Joyce, $1.5 million -- Fourth outfielder.
• Brandon Kintzler, $3.25 million -- Projected closer.
• Brad Boxberger, NRI -- Could make club and see high-leverage innings.
• Sean Rodriguez, NRI -- Competing for a backup utility spot.
• Matt Kemp, NRI -- Likely to make club as bat off bench.
• Sterling Sharp, Rule 5 Draft pick from Nationals -- Competing for bullpen role.
• Yimi García, Dodgers -- Back-end bullpen candidate.
• Stephen Tarpley, Yankees -- Long-reliever candidate.
• Pat Venditte, Giants -- Competing for bullpen spot.
Departures
• Neil Walker, Phillies
• Curtis Granderson, retired
• Martín Prado, retired
• Starlin Castro, Nationals
• Wei-Yin Chen, Mariners
• Austin Dean, Cardinals
• Bryan Holaday, Orioles
• Austin Bryce, Red Sox
• JT Riddle, Pirates
• Jarlin García, Giants
• José Quijada, Angels
• César Puello, Red Sox
• Tyler Kinley, Rockies
• Tyler Heineman, Giants
• Hector Noesi, Pirates
• Kyle Keller, Angels
• Tayron Guerrero, White Sox
• Brian Moran, Blue Jays
METS
Arrivals
• Dellin Betances, 1 year, $10.5 million -- Will be a setup man with potential to earn saves.
• Rick Porcello, 1 year, $10 million -- Will be 4th or 5th starter.
• Michael Wacha, 1 year, $3 million -- Will be fifth starter or middle relief.
• Jake Marisnick, acquired from Astros for prospects Blake Taylor and Kenedy Corona -- Will be bench/platoon center fielder.
• Eduardo Nunez, Minor League free agent -- Likely to open on big league bench.
• Stephen Gonsalves, claimed off waivers from the Twins -- Will likely open in Triple-A rotation.
• Matt Adams, Minor League free agent -- Will likely open as Triple-A first baseman or on the big league bench.
• Chasen Shreve, Minor League free agent -- Will open either in big league or Triple-A bullpen.
• Erasmo Ramirez, Minor League free agent -- Will likely open in Triple-A rotation.
• Pedro Payano, Minor League free agent -- Will likely open in Triple-A rotation.
• Jarrett Parker, Minor League free agent -- Likely to open in Triple-A.
• Ryan Cordell, Minor League free agent -- Likely to open in Triple-A.
• Max Moroff, Minor League free agent -- Likely to open in Triple-A.
Departures
• Zack Wheeler, Phillies
• Todd Frazier, Rangers
• Juan Lagares, Padres
• Joe Panik, Blue Jays
• Luis Avilan, Yankees
• Chris Mazza, Red Sox
• Tim Peterson, free agent
• Donnie Hart, A’s
NATIONALS
Arrivals
• Will Harris, 3 years, $24 million -- Will pitch in back end of bullpen.
• Starlin Castro, 2 years, $12 million -- Will play second base, can play third.
• Eric Thames, 1 year, $4 million -- Will play first base.
• Fernando Abad, signed Minor League contract -- Bullpen reliever candidate.
• Emilio Bonifácio, Minor League contract -- Will compete for backup role with experience playing 2B, SS, 3B, OF.
• Ryne Harper, acquired in trade with Twins -- Bullpen reliever candidate.
• David Hernández, signed Minor League contract -- Bullpen candidate.
• JB Shuck, signed Minor League contract -- Backup outfielder candidate.
• Wellington Castillo, Minor League contract -- Backup catcher candidate.
• Mac Williamson, signed Minor League contract -- Backup outfielder candidate.
Departures
• Anthony Rendon, Angels
• Gerardo Parra, Yomiuri Giants (Japan)
• Fernando Rodney, free agent
• Brian Dozier, free agent
PHILLIES
Arrivals
• Zack Wheeler, 5 years, $118 million -- Will be the club’s No. 2 or No. 3 starter behind ace Aaron Nola.
• Didi Gregorius, 1 year, $14 million -- Will be Phillies’ starting shortstop, sliding Jean Segura to either second or third base (with Scott Kingery handling the other spot).
• Josh Harrison, Minor League contract -- Will compete for bench role.
• Logan Forsythe, Minor League contract -- Will compete for utility bench role.
• Ronald Torreyes, Minor League contract -- Will compete for utility bench role.
• Neil Walker, Minor League contract -- Will compete for utility bench role.
• Francisco Liriano, Minor League contract -- Will compete for spot in the bullpen.
• Bud Norris, Minor League contract -- Will compete for spot in the bullpen.
• Drew Storen, Minor League contract -- Will compete for spot in the bullpen.
• Anthony Swarzak, Minor League contract -- Will compete for spot in the bullpen.
Departures
• César Hernández, Indians
• Maikel Franco, Royals
• Jerad Eickhoff, Padres
• Brad Miller, Cardinals
• Drew Smyly, Giants
• Jason Vargas, FA
• Juan Nicasio, Rangers
• Sean Rodríguez, Marlins
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
BREWERS
Arrivals
• Avisaíl García, 2 years, $20 million -- Starting left fielder.
• Omar Narváez, trade with Mariners -- Starting catcher.
• Brett Anderson, 1 year, $5 million -- Starting rotation.
• Josh Lindblom, 3 years, $9.125 million -- Starting rotation.
• Justin Smoak, 1 year, $5 million -- Will share 1B with Ryan Braun.
• Eric Sogard, 1 year, $4.5 million -- Will platoon at 3B with Jedd Gyorko.
• Jed Gyorko, 1 year, $2 million -- Will platoon at 3B with Eric Sogard.
• Luis Urías, trade with Padres -- Will compete for SS when healthy.
• Eric Lauer, trade with Padres -- Will compete for rotation.
• Alex Claudio, 1 year, $1.75 million -- Will be LH setup man.
• David Phelps, 1 year, $1.5 million -- Will be RH set-up man.
• Brock Holt, 1 year -- Will be utility man
• Eric Yardley, claimed off waivers from Padres -- Will compete for bullpen.
• Ryon Healy, 1 year, $1 million -- Will compete for 1B and 3B.
• Ronny Rodriguez, claimed off waivers from Tigers -- Will compete for utility role.
Departures
• Yasmani Grandal, White Sox
• Mike Moustakas, Reds
• Zach Davies, Padres
• Chase Anderson, Blue Jays
• Jordan Lyles, Rangers
• Drew Pomeranz, Padres
• Eric Thames, Nationals
• Travis Shaw, Blue Jays
• Gio Gonzalez, White Sox
• Junior Guerra, D-backs
• Jeremy Jeffress, Cubs
• Hernan Perez, Cubs
• Trent Grisham, Padres
• Jimmy Nelson, Dodgers
• Jay Jackson, Japan
• Cory Spangenberg, Japan
• Tyler Saladino, Japan
• Tyler Austin, Japan
CARDINALS
Arrivals
• Kwang-Hyun Kim, 2 years , $8 million -- Back-end starter or bullpen candidate.
• Brad Miller, 1 year, $2 million -- Veteran utility bench player
• Austin Dean, acquired from Marlins -- Starting LF candidate or fourth outfield for depth
• Matthew Liberatore, acquired from the Rays -- No. 41 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 and likely will be starting season in Double-A
Departures
• Marcell Ozuna, Braves
• Michael Wacha, Mets
• José Martínez, Rays
• Randy Arozarena, Rays
• Mike Mayers, Angels
CUBS
Arrivals
• Jeremy Jeffress, 1 year, $850,000 -- Setup role.
• Steven Souza Jr., 1 year, $1 million -- Platoon outfielder.
• Ryan Tepera, 1 year, $900,000 -- Competing for bullpen.
• Dan Winkler, 1 year, $750,000 -- Competing for bullpen.
• Trevor Megill, Rule 5 Draft -- Competing for bullpen.
• Casey Sadler, trade from Dodgers -- Competing for bullpen.
• Jharel Cotton, trade from A’s -- Competing for 5th spot, likely Triple-A rotation.
• Jason Kipnis, Minor League contract -- Competing for second base job.
• Josh Phegley, Minor League contract -- Third catcher, competing for 26th roster spot.
• Hernán Pérez, Minor League contract -- Competing for bench role.
• Carlos Asuaje, Minor League contract -- Competing for bench role.
• CD Pelham, claimed from Texas, outrighted to Triple-A -- Competing for bullpen.
• Jason Adam, Minor League contract -- Competing for bullpen.
• Rex Brothers, Minor League contract -- Competing for bullpen.
• Tyler Olson, Minor League contract -- Competing for bullpen.
• Ben Taylor, Minor League contract -- Competing for bullpen.
• Caleb Simpson, Minor League contract-- Likely Triple-A bullpen.
• Brock Stewart, Minor League Rule 5 Draft -- Likely Triple-A bullpen
• Corban Joseph, Minor League contract -- Likely Triple-A depth.
• Noel Cuevas, Minor League contract -- Likely Triple-A depth.
• Ian Miller, Minor League contract -- Likely Triple-A depth.
Departures
• Cole Hamels, Braves
• Pedro Strop, Reds
• Nick Castellanos, Reds
• Brandon Kintzler, Marlins
• Steve Cishek, White Sox
• Tony Kemp, A’s
• Jonathan Lucroy, Red Sox
• David Phelps, Brewers
• Derek Holland, Pirates
• Ben Zobrist, free agent
• Addison Russell, free agent
PIRATES
Arrivals
• Jarrod Dyson, 1 year, $2 million -- Presumptive Opening Day center fielder.
• Guillermo Heredia, 1 year, $1 million -- Likely fourth outfielder.
• Luke Maile, 1 year, $900,000 -- Likely backup catcher.
• JT Riddle, 1 year, $850,000 -- Likely Opening Day reserve as middle infield/outfield depth.
• Derek Holland, Minor League contract -- Back-end starter or bullpen candidate.
• Sam Howard, claimed off waivers from Rockies -- Lefty relief candidate.
• Robbie Erlin, Minor League contract -- Lefty relief candidate.
Departures
• Starling Marte, D-backs
• Felipe Vazquez, restricted list
• Elias Diaz, Rockies
• Francisco Liriano, Phillies
• Melky Cabrera, free agent
• Dario Agrazal, Tigers
• Parker Markel, Angels
• JB Shuck, Nationals
• Lonnie Chisenhall, free agent
REDS
Arrivals
• Mike Moustakas, 4 years, $64 million -- Starting second baseman.
• Nick Castellanos, 4 years, $64 million -- Corner outfielder.
• Shogo Akiyama, 3 years, $21 million -- All three outfield spots.
• Wade Miley, 2 years, $15 million -- Starting rotation.
• Pedro Strop, 1 year, $1.825 million -- Will have role in the bullpen, working middle to late innings.
Departures
• Jose Peraza, Red Sox
• Jose Iglesias, Orioles
• Alex Wood, Dodgers
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
D-BACKS
Arrivals
• Madison Bumgarner, 5 years $85 million -- Opening Day starter.
• Starling Marte, acquired via trade from Pirates -- Starting center fielder.
• Kole Calhoun, 2 years, $16 million -- Starting right fielder.
• Hector Rondon, 1 year, $3 million -- Setup man.
• Stephen Vogt, 1 year, $3 million -- Backup catcher.
• Junior Guerra, 1 year, $2.65 million -- Setup man.
Departures
• Taijuan Walker, Mariners
• Alex Avila, Twins
• Wilmer Flores, Giants
• Steven Souza, Jr., Cubs
• Caleb Joseph, Blue Jays
DODGERS
Arrivals
• Mookie Betts, trade from Boston -- Starting right fielder.
• David Price, trade from Boston -- No. 3 starter.
• Alex Wood, 1 year, $4 million -- Likely No. 5 starter.
• Blake Treinen, $10 million -- Setup reliever.
• Jimmy Nelson, $1.25 million -- Swingman.
• Brusdar Graterol, trade from Twins -- Setup reliever.
Departures
• Kenta Maeda, Twins
• Rich Hill, Twins
• Russell Martin, free agent
GIANTS
Arrivals
• Kevin Gausman, 1 year, $9 million -- Starting rotation.
• Wilmer Flores, 2 years, $6.25 million -- Will start on right side of infield.
• Drew Smyly, 1 year, $4 million -- Starting rotation.
• Billy Hamilton, Minor League contract -- Will compete for a spot in the Giants’ outfield.
• Yolmer Sánchez, Minor League contract -- Will compete for the starting job at second base.
Departures
• Madison Bumgarner, D-backs
• Will Smith, Braves
• Kevin Pillar, Red Sox
• Stephen Vogt, D-backs
PADRES
Arrivals
• Tommy Pham, trade with Rays -- Starting left fielder.
• Emilio Pagán, trade with Rays -- Righty setup man for Kirby Yates.
• Drew Pomeranz, 4 years, $34 million -- Lefty setup man.
• Jurickson Profar, trade with A's -- Starting second baseman.
• Zach Davies, trade with Brewers -- Starting rotation.
• Trent Grisham, trade with Brewers -- Starting center fielder.
• Pierce Johnson, 2 years, $5 million -- Righty reliever.
Departures
• Hunter Renfroe, Rays
• Manuel Margot, Rays
• Luis Urías, Brewers
• Eric Lauer, Brewers
• Xavier Edwards, Rays
ROCKIES
Arrivals
• Elias Diaz, Minor League contract -- Competing for catcher spot.
• Ubaldo Jimenez, Minor League contract -- Competing for rotation spot.
• Tim Collins, Minor League contract -- Lefty reliever.
• Chris Owings, Minor League contract -- Competing for utility spot.
Departures
• Chad Bettis, Yankees
• Tyler Anderson, Giants
• Chris Iannetta, Yankees