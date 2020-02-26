5 big-name players primed for a comeback
Sometimes, seasons just go sideways on you. Mike Trout once hit .220 in a season. (Sure, his first season, and in only 135 plate appearances, but still.) Maybe you suffered some nagging injuries. Maybe you had some off-the-field concerns. Maybe it was just one of those years when all the
Sometimes, seasons just go sideways on you. Mike Trout once hit .220 in a season. (Sure, his first season, and in only 135 plate appearances, but still.) Maybe you suffered some nagging injuries. Maybe you had some off-the-field concerns. Maybe it was just one of those years when all the luck went against you. It doesn’t mean your career is over. One year can just be that: one year.
At least, that’s what this list of onetime stars who fell on hard times in 2020 are hoping. These are players who once stood atop this sport but came crashing down to earth in '19. They’re not just desperate to get their careers back in track in '20; they’ve got teams absolutely relying on them to do so.
Here’s betting these five have plenty of arrows left in their quiver. Here’s betting they leave 2019 long in their rearview mirror.
1. Khris Davis, OF, A’s
One of the most remarkable streaks in all of baseball history ended last year.
But the downward tilt for Davis had little to do with his batting average. His OBP fell nearly 30 points, and his power, the thing he always had going for him, ran away from him: He only hit 23 homers, less than half of what he’d hit the season before. In a year when power was at an all-time high, he had 43 fewer extra-base hits than he’d had the year before.
He might not reach the 48-homer highs of 2018, and he has had a bit of a calf injury to start camp, but it’s difficult to imagine him not bouncing back somewhat this year. He is, after all, only 32 years old: This is supposed to still be his prime. Teammate Matt Chapman says if Davis bounces back, the A’s will win the American League West. Davis absolutely has the skills to make it happen.
2. Edwin Díaz, RHP, Mets
There isn’t a ton of logic to what happened to
His arm seemed to be fine in 2019, and he claims it was more an issue with his mechanics. All told, it’s not like his stuff went away; his 39.0% strikeout rate was still top five among qualified closers.
Of course, his walk and home runs rate went up, but he can still strike people out, and that’s an excellent place to start. The Mets are a competitive team this year, far more competitive than what Díaz had in Seattle, and they’ll need him to at least be an average closer. He’s only 25 years old, so it’s not like his talent went away. Diaz is as good a bet to bounce back as anyone on this list.
3. Craig Kimbrel, RHP, Cubs
One positive for
There were signs that Kimbrel had been slowing a bit even in 2018, but he was still an effective closer. That hasn’t vanished, and with a full Spring Training and a team that is paying him big money to be a stabilizing force in the bullpen, he’ll have every opportunity to resemble the top-shelf closer we saw for most of the last decade.
4. Justin Upton, LF, Angels
Upton says his knee is fine for 2020, and, even better, he’s no longer being counted on to be Trout’s primary protection. “I’ll be the guy that nobody’s worried about, which is fun,” he has said. He still has two more years under contract with the Angels, and they are key years, for him, for Trout, for the Angels in total. This is the best lineup he has played in since coming to Anaheim. If he’s truly healthy, it’s all set up for him.
5. Joey Votto, 1B, Reds
It is a cruel irony that, after years of
Votto typically has more walks than strikeouts, but in 2019, he had 47 more K's than walks, a crazy number that couldn’t possibly repeat itself. Votto might not be the superstar he once was. But this is still a guy who led the National League in OBP seven times, including three years in a row from 2016-18. He has plenty of thunder in that lineup around him, and a team that, at last, is gearing up to win right now. Votto could be one of the key players in the National League. Vintage Votto might just get Cincinnati to the postseason.