Games in Mexico City, San Juan canceled

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres and D-backs had been scheduled to play two games in Mexico City in April, marking Major League Baseball's first regular-season trip to the Mexican capital. But that series was canceled on Thursday, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, as was the scheduled April 28-30 series between the Mets and Marlins in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

If the games between the Padres and D-backs -- originally slated for April 18 and 19 -- are made up, they will be played in Phoenix, as Arizona was the home team on the schedule. The same will apply to the Mets-Marlins series, as Miami was the scheduled home team.

The league announced on Monday that the start of the regular season will be delayed past those two dates. The CDC has restricted events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, and "the opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with that guidance," the league's statement said.

The Padres and D-backs reacted on Twitter to Thursday’s news.

"MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead," a release from the league said earlier this week. "The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins."

The Mexico City series was scheduled to take place at the newly opened Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú -- a 20,000-seat ballpark named after the Padres' minority owner. Harp Helú is also proprietor of los Diablos Rojos, the Mexican League team that plays its games there.

The two games were to be the 12th and 13th games to take place in the country. Both clubs lay claim to sizable fan bases in Mexico. The D-backs have yet to play a series there, while the Padres have played three prior series, all in Monterrey.