Join Judge, Yelich in tribute to #TheRealHeroes

The sports world is coming together to pay tribute to the frontline healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, and MLB fans can participate.

MLB is one of the 14 professional sports leagues joining in on "The Real Heroes Project." On Wednesday -- National Nurses Day -- athletes from all sports will honor doctors, nurses and more by taping over the name on their jersey and writing the name of a healthcare hero in its place. They'll also share their healthcare hero's story.

Baseball superstars Aaron Judge and Christian Yelich have already gotten the ball rolling.

.@TheJudge44 and @ChristianYelich are in for National Nurses Day on Wednesday.



You can join them in honoring frontline healthcare workers by making a jersey in their honor and using #TheRealHeroes.



(Judge & Yelich/IG)

You can join in on the effort, too. Baseball fans can tape their own healthcare hero's name over a jersey or team shirt and post it to social media on Wednesday with the hashtag #TheRealHeroes.

Judge and Yelich are joining with other athletes -- including Saints quarterback Drew Brees, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, U.S. Women's National Team soccer stars Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd, and many more -- to help shine a spotlight on the healthcare workers battling COVID-19.

We all know how uplifting sports can be, and The Real Heroes Project wants to use the power of the collective voice of fans and athletes to encourage the medical staff and first responders who are the real heroes in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.