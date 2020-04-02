Relive Gonzo's heroics today on MLB Network

PHOENIX -- Arizonans love to tell Luis Gonzalez where they were when his blooper to left-center landed just onto the outfield grass to lead the D-backs to a walk-off win in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. “I choked up a little bit more in the ninth inning, because

“I choked up a little bit more in the ninth inning, because when [Yankees manager Joe] Torre went in and brought the infield in, I just didn't want to hit a ground ball,” Gonzalez said. “I just wanted to get it into the outfield somehow and our guys could tag up and score.”

The base hit capped a rally off the previously unhittable Yankees closer Mariano Rivera.

MLB Network is airing 20 Greatest Games in history, and that Game 7 checks in at No. 9. The Network will air it today at 10:30 a.m. MST and again at noon MST.

Torre brought Rivera in to open the bottom of the eighth after the Yankees grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top half of the inning.

"We knew Mariano Rivera was going to be in the game," former D-backs outfielder Steve Finley said. "Coming off that field, to a man, we said, 'We are going to get the guy this time.' I can't explain it, but we were confident about being able to get to him this time around."

Rivera, who at the time had saved 23 straight postseason games, pitched a scoreless eighth.

“He just blew through us in the eighth,” said then-GM Joe Garagiola Jr.

Not so in the ninth, as the D-backs capitalized on a Rivera throwing error and clinched it with Gonzalez’s base hit.

