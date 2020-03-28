Relive Dodgers' 1988 season on MLB Network

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers fans looking for a weekend fix during MLB’s pause will get an exciting diversion on Sunday when MLB Network features a series of shows related to the team’s 1988 world championship season. At 3:30 p.m. PT, the documentary “Baseball’s Seasons: 1988” will air. This series, which

At 3:30 p.m. PT, the documentary “Baseball’s Seasons: 1988” will air. This series, which debuted during MLB Network’s inaugural season of 2009, looks at the entire '88 season, with significant sections devoted to Orel Hershiser’s Cy Young Award campaign and Kirk Gibson’s iconic walk-off home run in Game 1 of the World Series.

At 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. PT, “Only in Hollywood” will be featured on MLB Network Presents. Narrated by award-winning actor, Hollywood native and lifelong Dodgers fan Bryan Cranston, the film features new interviews with Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, former Dodgers stars Gibson and Hershiser, 1982 Ford C. Frick Award winner Vin Scully, 2018 Ford C. Frick Award winner Bob Costas and many members of the '88 Dodgers, who share their recollections of Los Angeles' dramatic -- and at times improbable -- journey to winning its sixth World Series title in franchise history.

And at 3:30 p.m. PT, the Network's "20 Greatest Games” special on Game 1 of the 1988 World Series will air, before leading into a telecast at 5 p.m. PT of the game itself, featuring Gibson’s legendary limp-off home run off Dennis Eckersley and the A's. The series is hosted by Costas and Tom Verducci.

In 1988, the underdog Dodgers beat Oakland’s Bash Brothers duo of Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire in five games, and Hershiser was named MVP of the series. The Dodgers haven’t won the World Series since.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.