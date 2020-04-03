Help pick MLB Network's next #WalkOffWednesday
What's more exciting than a walk-off? MLB Network is going to replay some classics, and you get to choose which ones. Fans can vote for #WalkoffWednesday over the weekend, across all of MLB Network's social media platforms. There will be four separate polls -- with three games to pick from
Fans can vote for #WalkoffWednesday over the weekend, across all of MLB Network's social media platforms. There will be four separate polls -- with three games to pick from in each -- that will decide which four walk-off wins will be aired.
Voting starts Saturday and ends Sunday night. MLB Network will show the four full winning games on Wednesday, with times to be announced.
Here's a rundown of the games fans can vote on in each poll.
POLL 1
1. D-backs at Brewers, 2011 National League Division Series Game 5
The D-backs scored in the top of the ninth to force this winner-take-all game to extra innings.
2. A's at Royals, 2014 American League Wild Card Game
In one of the wildest back-and-forth postseason games ever played, the Royals rallied again and again to beat the A's in 12 innings and win their first playoff game in 29 years.
3. Cubs at Dodgers, 2017 NLCS Game 2
With the Dodgers battling the reigning World Series champions, postseason star
POLL 2
1. Astros at Mets, 1986 NLCS Game 3
Before the Buckner Game, there was this. The Mets had to go through the Astros in the NLCS, and they were down a run in the bottom of the ninth in the first game at Shea Stadium … until
2. Twins at Braves, 1991 World Series Game 4
This was the Braves' second walk-off win in a row during an epic Fall Classic.
3. American League at National League, 1994 All-Star Game
The NL had lost six straight Midsummer Classics until
POLL 3
1. Cardinals at Cubs, June 23, 1984
The Cubs were down six runs to their rivals, but
2. Cardinals at Mets, April 9, 1985
In
3. Padres at Dodgers, Sept. 18, 2006
The Dodgers and Padres were locked in a race for the NL West title when Los Angeles pulled off this epic win by hitting back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs to tie the game in the ninth and then another homer, off the bat of
POLL 4
1. Giants at Marlins, 2003 NLDS Game 3
The Marlins might never have made their second World Series run if
2. Twins at Yankees, 2009 ALDS Game 2
A free-agent splash the previous offseason,
3. Yankees at Angels, 2009 ALCS Game 3
Catcher
