Help pick MLB Network's next #WalkOffWednesday

What's more exciting than a walk-off? MLB Network is going to replay some classics, and you get to choose which ones. Fans can vote for #WalkoffWednesday over the weekend, across all of MLB Network's social media platforms. There will be four separate polls -- with three games to pick from

Fans can vote for #WalkoffWednesday over the weekend, across all of MLB Network's social media platforms. There will be four separate polls -- with three games to pick from in each -- that will decide which four walk-off wins will be aired.

Voting starts Saturday and ends Sunday night. MLB Network will show the four full winning games on Wednesday, with times to be announced.

Here's a rundown of the games fans can vote on in each poll.

POLL 1

1. D-backs at Brewers, 2011 National League Division Series Game 5

The D-backs scored in the top of the ninth to force this winner-take-all game to extra innings. Nyjer Morgan 's clutch single in the bottom of the 10th inning sent the Brewers to the NL Championship Series.

2. A's at Royals, 2014 American League Wild Card Game

In one of the wildest back-and-forth postseason games ever played, the Royals rallied again and again to beat the A's in 12 innings and win their first playoff game in 29 years.

3. Cubs at Dodgers, 2017 NLCS Game 2

With the Dodgers battling the reigning World Series champions, postseason star Justin Turner delivered a majestic blast at Chavez Ravine to push L.A. closer to the pennant.

POLL 2

1. Astros at Mets, 1986 NLCS Game 3

Before the Buckner Game, there was this. The Mets had to go through the Astros in the NLCS, and they were down a run in the bottom of the ninth in the first game at Shea Stadium … until Lenny Dykstra delivered a thrilling walk-off homer.

2. Twins at Braves, 1991 World Series Game 4

This was the Braves' second walk-off win in a row during an epic Fall Classic. Mark Lemke , who delivered the walk-off hit a day earlier, slid home with the winning run on Jerry Willard's sacrifice fly, barely avoiding catcher Brian Harper 's tag.

3. American League at National League, 1994 All-Star Game

The NL had lost six straight Midsummer Classics until Fred McGriff crushed a game-tying homer off Lee Smith in the bottom of the ninth and Moises Alou doubled home Tony Gwynn with the winning run in the 10th at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh.

POLL 3

1. Cardinals at Cubs, June 23, 1984

The Cubs were down six runs to their rivals, but Ryne Sandberg 's heroics brought his team back. Sandberg hit not one but two game-tying home runs off Bruce Sutter -- one in the ninth and one in the 10th -- before Dave Owen's walk-off single let the Cubs fly the W at Wrigley.

2. Cardinals at Mets, April 9, 1985

In Gary Carter 's first game in a Mets uniform, the Hall of Fame catcher introduced himself to the Shea Stadium faithful on Opening Day with a home run to beat the Cardinals in the bottom of the 10th.

3. Padres at Dodgers, Sept. 18, 2006

The Dodgers and Padres were locked in a race for the NL West title when Los Angeles pulled off this epic win by hitting back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs to tie the game in the ninth and then another homer, off the bat of Nomar Garciaparra , to win it in the 10th.

POLL 4

1. Giants at Marlins, 2003 NLDS Game 3

The Marlins might never have made their second World Series run if Ivan Rodriguez hadn't delivered this walk-off knock in the bottom of the 11th.

2. Twins at Yankees, 2009 ALDS Game 2

A free-agent splash the previous offseason, Mark Teixeira showed why the Yankees signed him when he followed Alex Rodriguez 's game-tying home run in the ninth with a walk-off blast in the 11th at Yankee Stadium, helping the Bronx Bombers toward their 27th World Series ring.

3. Yankees at Angels, 2009 ALCS Game 3

Catcher Jeff Mathis got the Halos back into the series with a clutch double in the bottom of the 11th at Angel Stadium, ending a game that featured six home runs, including ones by Derek Jeter , A-Rod and Vladimir Guerrero .