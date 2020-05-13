See '75 Series, Cubs-Cards classics, Thursday
MLB Network's coverage on Thursday will start by reliving the 1975 World Series in celebration of Tony Perez's 78th birthday before switching gears to one of the sport's top rivalries with some classic games between the Cubs and Cardinals. Here's a look at the day's full schedule (all times ET):
Here's a look at the day's full schedule (all times ET):
6 a.m.: 1975 World Series film
This special features highlights from the Big Red Machine's 1975 World Series clash with the Red Sox. It will set the stage for full replays of Games 3, 5 and 7 that will follow, though this one-hour documentary recaps the entire series, including
7 a.m.: 1975 World Series Game 3
After splitting the first two games, the Reds fought off a Red Sox rally to emerge with a walk-off victory in a pivotal Game 3. Cincinnati jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but watched Boston chip away until
9 a.m.: 1975 World Series Game 5
With the series once again knotted up entering Game 5, Perez put together a dominant offensive performance to lift the Reds to a crucial win. The Hall of Famer went 2-for-3 with a pair of homers and four RBIs in a 6-2 victory, putting the Reds within one win of their first World Series title since 1940.
11 a.m.: 1975 World Series Game 7
The Reds missed out on their first chance to clinch the Series, thanks to Fisk waving fair his walk-off homer to force a decisive Game 7. Though the Red Sox raced out to a 3-0 lead in the winner-take-all showdown, Perez jump-started the Reds' rally with a two-run homer in the sixth.
1 p.m.: The Ryne Sandberg game -- Cardinals at Cubs, June 23, 1984
This unforgettable contest was dubbed "the
5 p.m. and 11 p.m.: Cards top Cubs in back-and-forth contest, Sept. 21, 2019
The Cardinals came into Wrigley Field for this late-season series looking to deliver a knockout blow to the Cubs' postseason hopes. After winning the first two games of the series -- each by a single run -- the Cards accomplished exactly that in a span of two pitches in this contest. With St. Louis trailing by one entering the ninth,
7 p.m.: MLB Network Presents Birds of a Different Game: The ’80s Cardinals
This documentary profiles a Cardinals team that relied on a different brand of baseball to win three NL pennants and the 1982 World Series. This special features interviews with Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog, as well as Hall of Fame shortstop
8 p.m.: 2015 NL Division Series Game 4
After being shut out, 4-0, in Game 1 of the 2015 NLDS, the Cubs bounced back to win three straight over their rivals, capped by this series-clinching win at Wrigley Field. While a 22-year-old
Paul Casella is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Philadelphia. Follow him on Twitter @paul_casella.