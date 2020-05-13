See '75 Series, Cubs-Cards classics, Thursday

MLB Network's coverage on Thursday will start by reliving the 1975 World Series in celebration of Tony Perez's 78th birthday before switching gears to one of the sport's top rivalries with some classic games between the Cubs and Cardinals. Here's a look at the day's full schedule (all times ET):

Here's a look at the day's full schedule (all times ET):

6 a.m.: 1975 World Series film

This special features highlights from the Big Red Machine's 1975 World Series clash with the Red Sox. It will set the stage for full replays of Games 3, 5 and 7 that will follow, though this one-hour documentary recaps the entire series, including Carlton Fisk 's walk-off homer in Game 6 to set up the winner-take-all showdown.

7 a.m.: 1975 World Series Game 3

After splitting the first two games, the Reds fought off a Red Sox rally to emerge with a walk-off victory in a pivotal Game 3. Cincinnati jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but watched Boston chip away until Dwight Evans hit a game-tying two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning. Despite watching the early advantage slip away, the Reds sent the hometown fans happy when Joe Morgan delivered a bases-loaded single in the 10th.

9 a.m.: 1975 World Series Game 5

With the series once again knotted up entering Game 5, Perez put together a dominant offensive performance to lift the Reds to a crucial win. The Hall of Famer went 2-for-3 with a pair of homers and four RBIs in a 6-2 victory, putting the Reds within one win of their first World Series title since 1940.

11 a.m.: 1975 World Series Game 7

The Reds missed out on their first chance to clinch the Series, thanks to Fisk waving fair his walk-off homer to force a decisive Game 7. Though the Red Sox raced out to a 3-0 lead in the winner-take-all showdown, Perez jump-started the Reds' rally with a two-run homer in the sixth. Pete Rose later tied the game with a run-scoring single before Morgan came through with the decisive RBI single in the top of the ninth.

1 p.m.: The Ryne Sandberg game -- Cardinals at Cubs, June 23, 1984

This unforgettable contest was dubbed "the Ryne Sandberg game" after the Hall of Famer capped off an already big day by hitting game-tying homers in the ninth and 10th innings before the Cubs walked off with a victory in the 11th. Trailing by one, Sandberg led off the bottom of the ninth with a game-tying shot, then -- after a Cards rally in the top of the 10th -- added a two-run homer to tie the game, 11-11. Sandberg finished 5-for-6 with two homers and seven RBIs in Chicago's 12-11 triumph.

5 p.m. and 11 p.m.: Cards top Cubs in back-and-forth contest, Sept. 21, 2019

The Cardinals came into Wrigley Field for this late-season series looking to deliver a knockout blow to the Cubs' postseason hopes. After winning the first two games of the series -- each by a single run -- the Cards accomplished exactly that in a span of two pitches in this contest. With St. Louis trailing by one entering the ninth, Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong welcomed Craig Kimbrel to the game by hitting back-to-back homers off the closer's first two pitches to lift the Cardinals to a 9-8 victory. St. Louis completed a four-game sweep one day later (with another one-run victory), to take a stranglehold on the National League Central en route to winning the division.

7 p.m.: MLB Network Presents Birds of a Different Game: The ’80s Cardinals

This documentary profiles a Cardinals team that relied on a different brand of baseball to win three NL pennants and the 1982 World Series. This special features interviews with Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog, as well as Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith , Keith Hernandez , Tom Herr, Ken Oberkfell , Terry Pendleton , John Tudor and Andy Van Slyke . They all tell the story of how those Cardinals teams used blazing speed, outstanding defense and strong pitching to dominate the NL.

8 p.m.: 2015 NL Division Series Game 4

After being shut out, 4-0, in Game 1 of the 2015 NLDS, the Cubs bounced back to win three straight over their rivals, capped by this series-clinching win at Wrigley Field. While a 22-year-old Javier Báez hit a big three-run homer early and Anthony Rizzo added a clutch go-ahead shot in the sixth, make sure to tune in for Kyle Schwarber 's epic scoreboard-topping homer in the bottom of the seventh.